Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China
A range of public health measures have been implemented to suppress local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Shenzhen. We examined the effect of these measures on the prevalence of respiratory pathogens in children. Clinical and respiratory pathogen data were collected for routine care from hospitalized children with acute respiratory infections in Shenzhen Children's Hospital from July 2018 to January 2022. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected and respiratory pathogens were detected using standardized clinical diagnostics as part of routine care. Data were analyzed to describe the effects of COVID-19 prevention procedures on other common pathogens. A total of 56,325 children under 14Â years of age were hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection during the study period, 33,909 were tested from July 2018 to January 2020 (pre-lockdown), 1168 from February 2020 to May 2020 (lockdown) and 21,248 from July 2020 to January 2022 (post-lockdown). We observed a 37.3% decline of routine care in respiratory infection associated hospital admission in the 19Â months' post-lockdown vs. the 19Â months' pre-lockdown. There were 99.4%, 16.0% and 1.26% reductions measured for Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus, respectively. However, a 118.7% and 75.8% rise was found for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human para-influenza virus (HPIV) during the 19Â months' post-lockdown in comparison to the pre-pandemic period. The detection of RSV especially increased in toddlers after the lockdown. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus infection. In contrast, RSV and HPIV infection increased.
Breaking the vicious circle-the Asthma Referral Identifier (ReferID) tool
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 40 (2022) Cite this article. Asthma is associated with a significant burden of disease, especially for patients with severe or uncontrolled asthma. Many patients with severe asthma still receive treatment in primary care settings and despite the availability of effective options, inadequate asthma treatment remains a concern, particularly the use of systemic corticosteroids to treat exacerbations and severe asthma. Around the world, many patients are stuck in a vicious circle of misdiagnosis, undertreatment, and poor understanding of disease severity and management. In this manuscript, we describe the development of The Asthma Referral Identifier (ReferID) tool, a simple, 4-item questionnaire that healthcare providers can use to help identify patients with uncontrolled and/or potentially severe asthma. ReferID was developed specifically for use in primary care clinics in low- and middle-income countries and other clinics, where the optimisation of asthma assessments and treatment recommended for countries with well-established healthcare systems, are not possible. ReferID was developed through an informal collaborative process involving international asthma experts as well as general practitioners, nurses, and specialists throughout the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East regions, in conjunction with current evidence and treatment guidelines. In collaboration with local and regional partners around the world, the developers have adapted ReferID and translated it into 21 languages, and implementation is ongoing in 30 countries. ReferID has the potential to help break the vicious circle, improving disease outcomes and health-related quality of life for patients with asthma.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Time of birth and additional support need at school age: national cohort study of 865,409 children
Dynamical models to evaluate structure"“function relationships in network neuroscience
You have full access to this article via your institution. In their timely Review, VÃ¡Å¡a and MiÅ¡iÄ‡ provide an insightful review of the range of null models available for hypothesis testing in network neuroscience (VÃ¡Å¡a, F. & MiÅ¡iÄ‡, B. Null models in network neuroscience. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 23, 493"“504 (2022))1. A central part of their Review is dedicated to generative models, understood as models for the processes that lead (brain) networks to exhibit the organization that they do. Here, we wish to draw attention to a distinct but complementary kind of generative model that can be used to embody and then test null hypotheses in network neuroscience: namely, dynamical models of mechanisms. In these models, brain network structure (and, increasingly, additional aspects such as regional heterogeneity) gives rise to the ebb and flow of brain activity and functional connectivity that unfold over time2,3,4 (Fig.Â 1).
A highway vehicle routing dataset during the 2019 Kincade Fire evacuation
As the threat of wildfire increases, it is imperative to enhance the understanding of household evacuation behavior and movements. Mobile GPS data provide a unique opportunity for studying evacuation routing behavior with high ecological validity, but there are little publicly available data. We generated a highway vehicle routing dataset derived from GPS trajectories generated by mobile devices (e.g., smartphones) in Sonoma County, California during the 2019 Kincade Fire that started on October 23, 2019. This dataset contains 21,160 highway vehicle routing records within Sonoma County from October 16, 2019 to November 13, 2019. The quality of the dataset is validated by checking trajectories and average travel speeds. The potential use of this dataset lies in analyzing and modeling evacuee route choice behavior, estimating traffic conditions during the evacuation, and validating wildfire evacuation simulation models.
Search and processing of Holliday junctions within long DNA by junction-resolving enzymes
Resolution of Holliday junctions is a critical intermediate step of homologous recombination in which junctions are processed by junction-resolving endonucleases. Although binding and cleavage are well understood, the question remains how the enzymes locate their substrate within long duplex DNA. Here we track fluorescent dimers of endonuclease I on DNA, presenting the complete single-molecule reaction trajectory for a junction-resolving enzyme finding and cleaving a Holliday junction. We show that the enzyme binds remotely to dsDNA and then undergoes 1D diffusion. Upon encountering a four-way junction, a catalytically-impaired mutant remains bound at that point. An active enzyme, however, cleaves the junction after a few seconds. Quantitative analysis provides a comprehensive description of the facilitated diffusion mechanism. We show that the eukaryotic junction-resolving enzyme GEN1 also undergoes facilitated diffusion on dsDNA until it becomes located at a junction, so that the general resolution trajectory is probably applicable to many junction resolving enzymes.
Deciphering transcriptome alterations in bone marrow hematopoiesis at single-cell resolution in immune thrombocytopenia
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 347 (2022) Cite this article. Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder, in which megakaryocyte dysfunction caused by an autoimmune reaction can lead to thrombocytopenia, although the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. Here, we performed single-cell transcriptome profiling of bone marrow CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) to determine defects in megakaryopoiesis in ITP. Gene expression, cell-cell interactions, and transcriptional regulatory networks varied in HSPCs of ITP, particularly in immune cell progenitors. Differentially expressed gene (DEG) analysis indicated that there was an impaired megakaryopoiesis of ITP. Flow cytometry confirmed that the number of CD9+ and HES1+ cells from Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs decreased in ITP. Liquid culture assays demonstrated that CD9+Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs tended to differentiate into megakaryocytes; however, this tendency was not observed in ITP patients and more erythrocytes were produced. The percentage of megakaryocytes differentiated from CD9+Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs was 3-fold higher than that of the CD9âˆ’ counterparts from healthy controls (HCs), whereas, in ITP patients, the percentage decreased to only 1/4th of that in the HCs and was comparable to that from the CD9âˆ’ HSPCs. Additionally, when co-cultured with pre-B cells from ITP patients, the differentiation of CD9+Linâˆ’CD34+CD45RAâˆ’ HSPCs toward the megakaryopoietic lineage was impaired. Further analysis revealed that megakaryocytic progenitors (MkP) can be divided into seven subclusters with different gene expression patterns and functions. The ITP-associated DEGs were MkP subtype-specific, with most DEGs concentrated in the subcluster possessing dual functions of immunomodulation and platelet generation. This study comprehensively dissects defective hematopoiesis and provides novel insights regarding the pathogenesis of ITP.
Author Correction: Antioxidants (selenium and garlic) alleviated the adverse effects of tramadol on the reproductive system and oxidative stress markers in male rabbits
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16862-4, published online 17 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 3:. Poultry Physiology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Alexandria, Alexandria, Egypt. Affiliation 4:. Department...
What the COVID-19 pandemic revealed about intellectual property
The COVID-19 pandemic dispelled some myths underlying intellectual property policy and revealed how stakeholders can develop policies to accelerate development and ensure access using existing tools and experimenting with open science. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged key assumptions underlying intellectual property (IP) policy, finding them wanting. During the pandemic, intellectual property...
Combined transcriptome and metabolite profiling analyses provide insights into the chronic toxicity of carbaryl and acetamiprid to Apis mellifera larvae
Despite many studies have revealed that developing honey bee (Apis mellifera) larvae are posting a high risk on exposure to insecticides, the toxicology information on bee larvae remain limited. The present study demonstrated the first assessment of the effects of no observed adverse effect concentration (NOAEC) of carbaryl (CR) and acetamiprid (ACE) on transcriptome and metabolome in honeybee larvae reared in vitro. Chronic exposure to carbaryl caused transcriptional disorders associated with oxidative stress. In addition, a series of metabolic homeostasis were disrupted by carbaryl stress, such amino acid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism and flavone and flavonol biosynthesis. The activities of enzymic biomarkers including GST, P450, CAT, AChE and SOD were not influenced by ACE stress, while the CR exposure slightly decreased the activity of CAT and SOD. Our results clearly show that ACE and CR display different potential to modulate transcriptome and metabolome associated with their different toxicity against bee larvae.
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Neonatologist staffing models: urgent change is needed
Many current neonatologist staffing models do not support the needs of the evolving neonatology workforce, administrative obligations, and patient population. Decades ago, NICU coverage involved daily rounds by a neonatologist followed by night coverage using a home-call model [1]. Due to increasing patient volume and acuity, adequate NICU coverage now often requires 24-hour in-house neonatologists [2] in both private practice and academic settings. Since the same neonatologist may round before and after an overnight shift, shifts may last up to 36"‰h [3]. Weekends have always been expected, but are now compounded by frequency, in-hospital requirements, weekend conferences, and not balanced by commensurate days off. Meanwhile, expectations of academic productivity, teaching, quality improvement work, and administrative obligations are unchanged or increased, and must be done during increasingly scarce "non-clinical" time.
Mitochondrial event as an ultimate step in ferroptosis
In ferroptosis, the roles of mitochondria have been controversial. To explore the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptosis, we employed mitochondrial DNA-depleted Ï0 cells that are resistant to cell death due to enhanced expression of antioxidant enzymes. Expression of mitochondrial-type GPx4 (mGPx4) but no other forms of GPx4 was increased in SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Likely due to high mGPx4 expression, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were resistant to ferroptosis by erastin inhibiting xCT channel. In contrast, SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells were susceptible to cell death by a high concentration of RSL3 imposing ferroptosis by GPx4 inhibition. Accumulation of cellular ROS and oxidized lipids was observed in erastin- or RSL3-treated SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells but not in erastin-treated SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells. Mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids accumulated in SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells not only by RSL3 but also by erastin acting on xCT on the plasma membrane. Mitochondrial ROS quenching inhibited SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell death by erastin or a high dose of RSL3, suggesting a critical role of mitochondrial ROS in ferroptosis. Ferroptosis by erastin or RSL3 was inhibited by a more than 20-fold lower concentration of MitoQ, a mitochondrial ROS quencher, compared to DecylQ, a non-targeting counterpart. Ferroptosis of SK-Hep1 Ï+ cells by erastin or RSL3 was markedly inhibited by a VDAC inhibitor, accompanied by significantly reduced accumulation of mitochondria ROS, total peroxidized lipids, and mitochondrial peroxidized lipids, strongly supporting the role of mitochondrial events in ferroptotic death and that of VDAC in mitochondrial steps of ferroptosis induced by erastin or RSL3. SK-Hep1 Ï+ cell ferroptosis by sorafenib was also suppressed by mitochondrial ROS quenchers, accompanied by abrogation of sorafenib-induced mitochondrial ROS and mitochondrial peroxidized lipid accumulation. These results suggest that SK-Hep1 Ï0 cells are resistant to ferroptosis due to upregulation of mGPx4 expression and mitochondrial events could be the ultimate step in determining final cell fate.
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
The pet project: A qualitative exploration into the experience of pet ownership following spinal cord injury
To explore the unique experience of facilitators, barriers, rewards, and challenges related to pet ownership after spinal cord injury (SCI). Zoom for Healthcare videoconferencing platform hosted from an American neuro-rehabilitation hospital in Colorado. Methods. Sixteen individuals with SCI participated in three semi-structured focus groups of 5"“6 participants each. Resulting discussions...
New symptoms and prevalence of postacute COVID-19 syndrome among nonhospitalized COVID-19 survivors
The aim of this study was to assess postacute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) syndrome (PACS) symptoms according to the onset of the infection while evaluating the effect of COVID-19 vaccination on the symptoms of PACS. We conducted a retrospective single-center cohort study in which nonhospitalized COVID-19 survivors and healthy controls were compared for the occurrence of PACS. The total number of patients in this study was 472. At 6"“12 and >"‰12Â months after the infection, COVID-19 survivors had a significantly higher incidence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety than the non-COVID-19 cohort. Furthermore, depression, cognitive deficit, tics, impaired quality of life and general health impairment were significantly more prevalent among COVID-19 survivors at <"‰6Â months, 6"“12Â months and >"‰12Â months than in the non-COVID-19 cohort. However, respiratory symptoms were significantly more prevalent among COVID-19 survivors only in the first 6Â months after infection. In addition, cognitive deficit (OR"‰="‰0.15; 95% CI 0.03"“0.87) and impaired quality of life (B"‰="‰âˆ’"‰2.11; 95% CI âˆ’"‰4.21 to âˆ’"‰0.20) were significantly less prevalent among vaccinated COVID-19 survivors than among nonvaccinated survivors. Longitudinal studies are needed to establish the time that should elapse after COVID-19 infection for the symptoms of PACS to appear. Randomized clinical trials are needed to assess the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines might relieve PACS symptoms.
