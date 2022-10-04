Read full article on original website
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
Cincinnati mom is in fight of her life with advanced form of ovarian cancer
Myra Smith, 36, discovered weeks ago that the pain she was feeling was an advanced form of ovarian cancer.
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday. It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge,...
Wendy’s employee said nurse spit on her
An employee working the Wendy's drive-thru on Belmont Avenue said a customer spit on her.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
Driver crashes into Over-the-Rhine staple, months after restaurant remodel
CINCINNATI — A staple restaurant of more than 30 years in Over-the-Rhine is going to need some repairing, again. Tuesday afternoon, a driver traveling westbound on Liberty ran into Alabama Fish Bar causing major damage. Construction crews have already begun repairing the frame of the storefront. Shattered glass filled...
‘They no longer have a mother’: Ohio woman killed in Hurricane Ian
A family vacation to Florida ended in tragedy when an Ohio woman was killed during Hurricane Ian.
Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County
One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
Ohio woman killed during Hurricane Ian
Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle's 40th birthday.
Woman claims she was assaulted by teens while working concession stand at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — A woman claims she was assaulted by a group of teenagers at Welcome Stadium on Friday. Danielle Cummings told News Center 7 she was working the concession stand with her son during a game when the stands started being cleared due to “numerous fights.”. “It was...
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
