West Coast governors, British Columbia premier ink climate agreement
West Coast leaders struck a new climate deal Thursday, pledging to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy – a move leaders say will boost the region’s economic power. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington and the premier of British Columbia met in San Francisco Thursday...
California recall changes signed into law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed two recall bills into law. The first bill, AB 2582, removed the replacement question of recall elections for local offices. Prior to this bill becoming law, all recall elections in California had two questions: (1) the yes/no question asking voters if they wished to recall the official and (2) the replacement question that listed candidates who would replace the official if a majority of voters answered yes to the first question.
California gas prices near record-highs, but experts anticipate drop soon
California gas prices have skyrocketed in recent days to near-record levels, but experts say consumers could soon see some relief at the pump. California’s average price for a gallon of gas reached $6.425 on Wednesday, nearing the June record-high of $6.438, according to AAA. The Golden State’s average was more than $2 over the national average, which reached $3.831 per gallon on Wednesday.
