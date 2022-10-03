California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed two recall bills into law. The first bill, AB 2582, removed the replacement question of recall elections for local offices. Prior to this bill becoming law, all recall elections in California had two questions: (1) the yes/no question asking voters if they wished to recall the official and (2) the replacement question that listed candidates who would replace the official if a majority of voters answered yes to the first question.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO