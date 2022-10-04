Socio-demographic factors and healthy lifestyle behaviours among Malaysian adults: National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019

Read full article on original website
Contribution of perceived loneliness to suicidal thoughts among French university students during the COVID-19 pandemic
Restrictive measures during the COVID-19 epidemic have led to increased levels of loneliness, especially among university students, although the influence on suicidal thoughts remains unclear. In this cross-sectional study of 1913 French university students, those with the highest level of loneliness had a fourfold increased risk of suicidal thoughts. Perceived loneliness should be incorporated into suicide risk assessment, and assistance in coping with loneliness should be considered as a means of reducing suicidal risk in vulnerable groups, like university students.
Community and individual level determinants of infant mortality in rural Ethiopia using data from 2016 Ethiopian demographic and health survey
The infant mortality rate remains unacceptably high in sub-Saharan African countries. Ethiopia has one of the highest rates of infant death. This study aimed to identifyÂ individual-and community-level factors associated with infant death in the rural part of Ethiopia. The data for the study was obtained from the 2016 Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey. A total of 8667 newborn children were included in the analysis. The multilevel logistic regression model was considered to identify the individual and community-level factors associated with new born mortality. The random effect model found that 87.68% of the variation in infant mortality was accounted for by individual and community level variables. Multiple births (AOR"‰="‰4.35; 95%CI: 2.18, 8.69), small birth size (AOR"‰="‰1.29; 95%CI: 1.10, 1.52), unvaccinated infants (AOR"‰="‰2.03; 95%CI: 1.75, 2.37), unprotected source of water (AOR"‰="‰1.40; 95%CI: 1.09, 1.80), and non-latrine facilities (AOR"‰="‰1.62; 95%CI: 1.20) were associated with a higher risk of infant mortality. While delivery in a health facility (AOR"‰="‰0.25; 95%CI: 0.19, 0.32), maternal age 35"“49Â years (AOR"‰="‰0.65; 95%CI: 0.49, 0.86), mothers receiving four or more TT injections during pregnancy (AOR"‰="‰0.043, 95% CI: 0.026, 0.071), and current breast feeders (AOR"‰="‰0.33; 95% CI: 0.26, 0.42) were associated with a lower risk of infant mortality. Furthermore, Infant mortality rates were also higher in Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Somalia, and Harari than in Tigray. Infant mortality in rural Ethiopia is higher than the national average. TheÂ governmentÂ andÂ other concerned bodies should mainly focus on multiple births, unimproved breastfeeding culture, and the spacing between the orders of birth to reduce infant mortality. Furthermore, community-based outreach activities and public health interventions focused on improving the latrine facility and source of drinking water as well as the importance of health facility delivery and received TT injections during the pregnancy.
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Time of birth and additional support need at school age: national cohort study of 865,409 children
Dynamical models to evaluate structure"“function relationships in network neuroscience
You have full access to this article via your institution. In their timely Review, VÃ¡Å¡a and MiÅ¡iÄ‡ provide an insightful review of the range of null models available for hypothesis testing in network neuroscience (VÃ¡Å¡a, F. & MiÅ¡iÄ‡, B. Null models in network neuroscience. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 23, 493"“504 (2022))1. A central part of their Review is dedicated to generative models, understood as models for the processes that lead (brain) networks to exhibit the organization that they do. Here, we wish to draw attention to a distinct but complementary kind of generative model that can be used to embody and then test null hypotheses in network neuroscience: namely, dynamical models of mechanisms. In these models, brain network structure (and, increasingly, additional aspects such as regional heterogeneity) gives rise to the ebb and flow of brain activity and functional connectivity that unfold over time2,3,4 (Fig.Â 1).
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
Serotonin and dopamine transporter availability in social anxiety disorder after combined treatment with escitalopram and cognitive-behavioral therapy
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) are recommended treatments of social anxiety disorder (SAD), and often combined, but their effects on monoaminergic signaling are not well understood. In this multi-tracer positron emission tomography (PET) study, 24 patients with SAD were randomized to treatment with escitalopram+ICBT or placebo+ICBT under double-blind conditions. Before and after 9 weeks of treatment, patients were examined with positron emission tomography and the radioligands [11C]DASB and [11C]PE2I, probing the serotonin (SERT) and dopamine (DAT) transporter proteins respectively. Both treatment combinations resulted in significant improvement as measured by the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS). At baseline, SERT-DAT co-expression was high and, in the putamen and thalamus, co-expression showed positive associations with symptom severity. SERT-DAT co-expression was also predictive of treatment success, but predictor-outcome associations differed in direction between the treatments. After treatment, average SERT occupancy in the SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT group was >80%, with positive associations between symptom improvement and occupancy in the nucleus accumbens, putamen and anterior cingulate cortex. Following placebo+ICBT, SERT binding increased in the raphe nuclei. DAT binding increased in both groups in limbic and striatal areas, but relations with symptom improvement differed, being negative for SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT and positive for placebo"‰+"‰ICBT. Thus, serotonin-dopamine transporter co-expression exerts influence on symptom severity and remission rate in the treatment of social anxiety disorder. However, the monoamine transporters are modulated in dissimilar ways when cognitive-behavioral treatment is given concomitantly with either SSRI-medication or pill placebo.
Characteristics and treatment response of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy in highly myopic eyes
To compare the characteristics and treatment responses of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) between highly myopic and non-highly myopic eyes. This retrospective cohort study included patients diagnosed with PCV at the clinic of National Taiwan University Hospital between 2013 and 2019. The diseased eyes were grouped per refractive error and axial length at diagnosis. Imaging data were used to retrieve the PCV characteristics, and electronic medical records were used to retrieve the treatment responses.
Obesity phenotypes: explaining the unexplained
Only up to 50% of the variation in complex traits, such as polygenic obesity, can be attributed to genes or the environment. The mechanisms for 'unexplained' phenotypic variation (UPV) are unclear. A new study in Nature Metabolism identifies a molecular regulator of mammalian UPV that defines distinct obesity subtypes.
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
Author Correction: Antioxidants (selenium and garlic) alleviated the adverse effects of tramadol on the reproductive system and oxidative stress markers in male rabbits
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16862-4, published online 17 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 3:. Poultry Physiology Department, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Alexandria, Alexandria, Egypt. Affiliation 4:. Department...
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Prorenin: What are its functions?
Professor Tigerstedt discovered renin in 1898 [1]. In the 1930s, angiotensin II, which was called hypertensin at that time, was discovered, and in the 1950s, the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) was established [2]. Professor Ondetti synthesized captopril, an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEi) in 1979, and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) were later developed in the 1990s [3, 4]. Basic research using these drugs was conducted, and then clinical research was also conducted based on the results, making them an ideal deductive study. The heart failure paradigm in which the RAS and sympathetic nerve activity are deeply involved was established in the 1990s [5]. In addition to blood pressure reduction, RAS suppression has an organ-protecting effect in heart failure treatment, and it is one of the most important drugs among the currently available cardiovascular treatments. Angiotensin receptor and neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) combines the ARB valsartan and the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril, which suppresses the degradation of natriuretic peptides such as ANP, BNP and CNP. ARNI significantly reduced mortality and hospitalization for heart failure compared with enalapril in patients with heart failure reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) [6]. Now it is one of the new "fantastic 4" treatments, namely, the new 21st-century heart failure treatments of Î²-blockers, mineral corticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), ARNI and sodium glucose transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors [7].
Multivalent binding kinetics resolved by fluorescence proximity sensing
Multivalent protein interactors are an attractive modality for probing protein function and exploring novel pharmaceutical strategies. The throughput and precision of state-of-the-art methodologies and workflows for the effective development of multivalent binders is currently limited by surface immobilization, fluorescent labelling and sample consumption. Using the gephyrin protein, the master regulator of the inhibitory synapse, as benchmark, we exemplify the application of Fluorescence proximity sensing (FPS) for the systematic kinetic and thermodynamic optimization of multivalent peptide architectures. High throughput synthesis of +100 peptides with varying combinatorial dimeric, tetrameric, and octameric architectures combined with direct FPS measurements resolved on-rates, off-rates, and dissociation constants with high accuracy and low sample consumption compared to three complementary technologies. The dataset and its machine learning-based analysis deciphered the relationship of specific architectural features and binding kinetics and thereby identified binders with unprecedented protein inhibition capacity; thus, highlighting the value of FPS for the rational engineering of multivalent inhibitors.
Neonatologist staffing models: urgent change is needed
Many current neonatologist staffing models do not support the needs of the evolving neonatology workforce, administrative obligations, and patient population. Decades ago, NICU coverage involved daily rounds by a neonatologist followed by night coverage using a home-call model [1]. Due to increasing patient volume and acuity, adequate NICU coverage now often requires 24-hour in-house neonatologists [2] in both private practice and academic settings. Since the same neonatologist may round before and after an overnight shift, shifts may last up to 36"‰h [3]. Weekends have always been expected, but are now compounded by frequency, in-hospital requirements, weekend conferences, and not balanced by commensurate days off. Meanwhile, expectations of academic productivity, teaching, quality improvement work, and administrative obligations are unchanged or increased, and must be done during increasingly scarce "non-clinical" time.
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
The pet project: A qualitative exploration into the experience of pet ownership following spinal cord injury
To explore the unique experience of facilitators, barriers, rewards, and challenges related to pet ownership after spinal cord injury (SCI). Zoom for Healthcare videoconferencing platform hosted from an American neuro-rehabilitation hospital in Colorado. Methods. Sixteen individuals with SCI participated in three semi-structured focus groups of 5"“6 participants each. Resulting discussions...
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
