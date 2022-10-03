ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kwity Paye Suffers High Ankle Sprain

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye has suffered a high ankle sprain. The ankle injury will keep Paye out for around four to six weeks, depending on the severity. He was one of many players injured during the Colts 12-9 overtime win on Thursday Night Football. The NFL Network’s Ian...
Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will travel to Glendale Arizona over the Weekend to take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-2). Philadelphia will look to stay undefeated, while the Cardinals are looking to win their second game in a row. This article will give a full game preview of Philadelphia Eagles week 5 matchup against the Cardinals.
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Week 6

The Heisman Trophy is awarded in December each year to the player that voters think is the best in college football. Here are Heisman Trophy rankings: Week 6. The odds-on favorite remains in the top spot through the first five weeks of play. Stroud has passed for 1,376 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions on 68.7 percent completion. His stats put him on pace to be Heisman-worthy.
