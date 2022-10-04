Read full article on original website
Related
science.org
Swap motion–directed twinning of nanocrystals
Twinning frequently occurs in nanocrystals during various thermal, chemical, or mechanical processes. However, the nucleation and propagation mechanisms of twinning in nanocrystals remain poorly understood. Through in situ atomic resolution transmission electron microscopy observation at millisecond temporal resolution, we show the twinning in Pb individual nanocrystals via a double-layer swap motion where two adjacent atomic layers shift relative to one another. The swap motion results in twin nucleation, and it also serves as a basic unit of movement for twin propagation. Our calculations reveal that the swap motion is a phonon eigenmode of the face-centered cubic crystal structure of Pb, and it is enhanced by the quantum size effect of nanocrystals.
science.org
An artificial intelligence enabled chemical synthesis robot for exploration and optimization of nanomaterials
We present an autonomous chemical synthesis robot for the exploration, discovery, and optimization of nanostructures driven by real-time spectroscopic feedback, theory, and machine learning algorithms that control the reaction conditions and allow the selective templating of reactions. This approach allows the transfer of materials as seeds between cycles of exploration, opening the search space like gene transfer in biology. The open-ended exploration of the seed-mediated multistep synthesis of gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) via in-line ultraviolet-visible characterization led to the discovery of five categories of nanoparticles by only performing ca. 1000 experiments in three hierarchically linked chemical spaces. The platform optimized nanostructures with desired optical properties by combining experiments and extinction spectrum simulations to achieve a yield of up to 95%. The synthetic procedure is outputted in a universal format using the chemical description language (χDL) with analytical data to produce a unique digital signature to enable the reproducibility of the synthesis.
science.org
Severe COVID-19 induces autoantibodies against angiotensin II that correlate with blood pressure dysregulation and disease severity
Patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can experience life-threatening respiratory distress, blood pressure dysregulation, and thrombosis. This is thought to be associated with an impaired activity of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which is the main entry receptor of SARS-CoV-2 and which also tightly regulates blood pressure by converting the vasoconstrictive peptide angiotensin II (AngII) to a vasopressor peptide. Here, we show that a significant proportion of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 developed autoantibodies against AngII, whose presence correlates with lower blood oxygenation, blood pressure dysregulation, and overall higher disease severity. Anti-AngII antibodies can develop upon specific immune reaction to the SARS-CoV-2 proteins Spike or receptor-binding domain (RBD), to which they can cross-bind, suggesting some epitope mimicry between AngII and Spike/RBD. These results provide important insights on how an immune reaction against SARS-CoV-2 can impair blood pressure regulation.
Comments / 0