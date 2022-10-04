Read full article on original website
Brown: Probably too many passes, not too much pressure vs. Texas
In the first game of the season, West Virginia allowed three sacks and 17 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus bookkeeping, and quarterback JT Daniels was essentially average when he was under duress. In the next three games? Two sacks and 29 pressures, 42, 65 and 26 points. Two...
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Baylor
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Thursday night, West Virginia will play host to visiting Baylor in what could be a cold, rainy contest. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia is currently a 3.5-point underdog, and the over/under has been set at 53.5 points.
Neal Brown discusses WVU's plans on recruiting and transfers
West Virginia has a plan. A recruiting plan. The Mountaineers already have seventeen high school commitments in the Class of 2023, but how many more will the coaching staff attempt to add? Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that during his press conference earlier in the week, followed by a breakdown of how WVU will approach the transfer portal during this cycle. Check it out in the video above.
Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition
The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
West Virginia RB commitment Jordan Louie plans Clemson visit
Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek three-star West Virginia running back commitment Jordan Louie is seeing his stock rise.
Poll: Who Deserves More Blame Between Neal Brown, Shane Lyons?
Whenever a program is struggling, there’s often more than one person to blame. That’s really true in any situation, company or organization too. But when it comes to the state of the West Virginia football program, many fans seem interested in throwing most of the blame one way more than the other.
SportsZone Highlights: Bridgeport at Preston
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport defeated Preston with a final score of 55-13. Next week, Preston will face Washington High School, and Bridgeport has a bye.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful! Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series. She […]
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Body found in Grafton storm drain, police confirm
A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.
Attempted murder, incest included in Marion County’s October indictments
The October 2022 term of the Marion County grand jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.
Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
The Canaan Valley continues its rapid growth but it has caused some issues
TUCKER COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - The Canaan Valley is very busy this time of year. The area is known to produce some of the best views of fall colors in our region. The Canaan Valley is located in Tucker County which is just west of our viewing area. It has been buzzing over the last two years as the views of fall are breathtaking.
2 arrested after 80 dogs were seized in Upshur County, West Virginia
Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.
