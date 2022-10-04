ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

Biden says China's Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing his semiconductor bill - and claims some Republicans 'bought it'

President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed some Republicans for siding with 'the Chinese Communist Party' when it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS law, which was designed to make the American semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage. Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved...
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Market Fumbles Post U.S Unemployment Data Release

Pre-market trading saw declines of more than 1% for the S&P 500. Non-farm payrolls in the United States for September came in higher than forecast. When the September non-farm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was made public, the price of bitcoin dropped by more than 4 percent. The unemployment rate in the United States dropped to 3.5% in September, lower than the forecasted 3.7%. In addition, the likelihood of a rate rise by the Federal Reserve of 75 basis points in November has increased to above 80%, from 75% before.
thenewscrypto.com

FTX Exchange Listed Dollar Spot Index Perpetual Futures

Crypto exchange, FTX has listed FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY) perpetual futures. The US Dollar Index recently crossed the 111 level, currently trading around 110.68. According to the recent announcement from the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, the platform has added a new perpetual futures contract for the US Dollar Index (DXY) to its listing. The new perpetual contracts will be based on the FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY), which tracks the movements of four leading currencies against the US dollar, which include the Euro, Yen, Canadian dollar, and British Pound.
PYMNTS

Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’

Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
RadarOnline

War Footing: United States Buys $290 Million Worth of Drugs in Preparation for Nuclear Emergencies

The United States has purchased upwards of $300 million worth of drugs in an effort to be “better prepared” for potential nuclear emergencies, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The startling announcement was made on Tuesday by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response – an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that serves to prepare the country for future disasters and public health emergencies. According to HHS, the department bought $290 million worth of Nplate – also known as romiplostim – as part of its “long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.

Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
dailyhodl.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom

A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
AFP

Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession

US President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession Thursday in a major new step towards destigmatizing the drug -- and fulfilling a promise to his supporters a month before midterm elections. "I am announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana," Biden said.
TheStreet

OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the...
u.today

Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
