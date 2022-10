Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary. Banner Managed Services (production) environments may be unavailable during the maintenance window scheduled for Thursday, October 6, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. until Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. No downtime is anticipated for these maintenance tasks.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO