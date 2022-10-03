ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcstudio.org

Missouri Stories Scriptwriting Fellowship seeks Missouri-set Screenplays and TV pilot Script

Missouri is full of interesting people, beautiful scenery and a rich history. Founded by the Missouri Film Office in 2014, the Missouri Stories Scriptwriting Fellowship is an international competition for screenplays and television pilot scripts with storylines set in Missouri. The contest was modeled after the Sundance Screenwriters Lab. “Writing...
kcstudio.org

Yoonmi Nam: “Blizz,” H&R Block Artspace Project Wall

Yoonmi Nam’s “Blizz” (2018-2022), a lithograph from her “Arranged Flowers” series, is displayed on the Artspace Project Wall. (courtesy of the artist and H&R Block Artspace) Yoonmi Nam is a truly international artist. Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, she has studied in Korea, the U.S.,...
