News Now Warsaw
WARSAW COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FALL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
The WCS Orchestra Department will present their FALL ORCHESTRA CONCERT on Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the WCHS Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The concert features 6th grade,. Lakeview and Edgewood, Obbligato String, and Philharmonic Orchestras. Freewill donations accepted for the department. There will be a World’s Finest Chocolate...
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
wboi.org
Proposed new jail location not the county's top pick
The property in southeast Fort Wayne named as the top choice for where to place the new jail is actually one of eight properties being considered, according to one Allen County Commissioner. At a candidate forum at the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday, Commissioner Richard Beck said the address...
News Now Warsaw
WCHS Choral Concert
The Warsaw Community High School Choral Department will present their Fall Concert. on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30pm in the WCHS Performing Arts Center. The concert,. titled “Sound Scape,” features all five high school choirs singing songs that speak of. natural beauty and wonder, such as Autumn Reel,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 4300 block North Old SR 15, Warsaw. Guadalupe C. Gutierrez reported criminal mischief to a building. 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 6200 block West CR 400N, Warsaw. McKenzie T. Casner reported a vehicle...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
WANE-TV
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash outside Decatur
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of C.R. 200 W and C.R. 500 N, about 2 miles west of Decatur. According to a report from the Adams County Sheriff’s...
News Now Warsaw
Plan Commission Approves Rezoning for Residential Area
Two final plats, four preliminary plats and one rezoning petition were approved at the. regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. Kyle Coleman’s request to rezone 7 acres from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved. Coleman wants to build a maximum of 15 new homes on the property.
Body found in Lake Michigan near state border ID’d
The body found in Lake Michigan near the Michigan and Indiana state border has been identified as Jason A. Ryno, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department said in a release.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart police looking for three suspects in connection to theft, fraud at local businesses
The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos (below) as part of an investigation into theft and fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also...
abc57.com
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 26-year-old from Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old Alicia Delacruz has been cancelled, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz has been located and is safe.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The man said he had been shot at an unknown location by an unknown person, reports said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cause of House Fire Ruled Electrical
(La Porte County, IN) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a house outside La Porte remains under investigation. Scipio Township Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said the fire started in the attached garage and was electrical in nature. However, investigators have not yet determined exactly where the fire started...
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
