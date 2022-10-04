ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

News Now Warsaw

WARSAW COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FALL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

The WCS Orchestra Department will present their FALL ORCHESTRA CONCERT on Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the WCHS Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The concert features 6th grade,. Lakeview and Edgewood, Obbligato String, and Philharmonic Orchestras. Freewill donations accepted for the department. There will be a World’s Finest Chocolate...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Proposed new jail location not the county's top pick

The property in southeast Fort Wayne named as the top choice for where to place the new jail is actually one of eight properties being considered, according to one Allen County Commissioner. At a candidate forum at the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday, Commissioner Richard Beck said the address...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

WCHS Choral Concert

The Warsaw Community High School Choral Department will present their Fall Concert. on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30pm in the WCHS Performing Arts Center. The concert,. titled “Sound Scape,” features all five high school choirs singing songs that speak of. natural beauty and wonder, such as Autumn Reel,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 4300 block North Old SR 15, Warsaw. Guadalupe C. Gutierrez reported criminal mischief to a building. 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 6200 block West CR 400N, Warsaw. McKenzie T. Casner reported a vehicle...
WARSAW, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana

WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WALKERTON, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash outside Decatur

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of C.R. 200 W and C.R. 500 N, about 2 miles west of Decatur. According to a report from the Adams County Sheriff’s...
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Plan Commission Approves Rezoning for Residential Area

Two final plats, four preliminary plats and one rezoning petition were approved at the. regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. Kyle Coleman’s request to rezone 7 acres from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved. Coleman wants to build a maximum of 15 new homes on the property.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating shooting

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The man said he had been shot at an unknown location by an unknown person, reports said.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Cause of House Fire Ruled Electrical

(La Porte County, IN) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a house outside La Porte remains under investigation. Scipio Township Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said the fire started in the attached garage and was electrical in nature. However, investigators have not yet determined exactly where the fire started...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
NILES, MI

