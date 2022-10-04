Read full article on original website
News Now Warsaw
Plan Commission Approves Rezoning for Residential Area
Two final plats, four preliminary plats and one rezoning petition were approved at the. regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. Kyle Coleman’s request to rezone 7 acres from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved. Coleman wants to build a maximum of 15 new homes on the property.
News Now Warsaw
Two-Vehicle Crash Injures One Thursday
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the. intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W. Sheriff’s said Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W. Lewis said he was going to turn south on North CR 150W but he didn’t think he could make the turn.
