Read full article on original website
Related
petproductnews.com
The Missing Link Original Formulas
The Missing Link’s Original formulas have a fresh new look and added ingredients to help pets live their best lives ever. The Original patented manufacturing technology and proprietary blends of ingredients are designed to increase bioavailability and performance. LactoSpore Probiotics have been added to all of the formulas to boost absorption, making it easier for pets to utilize the nutrients. The line includes Hip & Joint, Senior, Puppy, Digestion and Skin & Coat.
petproductnews.com
Mag-Snap Leash
Shed Defender offers the Mag-Snap Leash, a wearable, magnetic leash. This innovative leash design creates a safe “off-leash” experience for dog owners on-the-go while keeping the leash safely on the dog and connected to the collar at all times. The leash’s patent-pending magnet design has four adjustable magnetic clips strategically placed along the leash, allowing them to simply snap together each time the leash circles the dog’s neck. This design allows the leash to be conveniently worn by the dog when a leash isn’t needed. And, when owners do need it, it’s always readily accessible; they can just pull the handle to smoothly unwrap the leash.
PETS・
petproductnews.com
Compostable Poop Bag Dispensers
Giving Paws offers Compostable Poop Bag Dispensers, which are entirely made from plants. Not only are they 100% compostable, but they are also made in the USA. The dispensers contain zero plastic. Every purchase will support local shelters and rescues.
petproductnews.com
How GoodFriend Is Helping Pet Care Pros Connect with Pet Owners
What is the GoodFriend platform, and how does it work?. Amy Nichols: GoodFriend is a new online platform that seamlessly connects pet parents to pet care professionals. With GoodFriend, pet parents can find reliable local pet care professionals via smart search tools. On GoodFriend, pet parents can read verified customer reviews about their local pet care pros, helping them make informed decisions around the care of their pet. Online booking saves hours on the phone for both.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
petproductnews.com
The Dog Stop Signs Franchise Deals for More Than 20 Locations in Q3
The Dog Stop, an all-inclusive dog care brand, has signed multiple franchise deals in the third quarter of 2022 that will bring more than 20 locations to more American cities, many of which are in new markets, company officials reported. As of August, The Dog Stop has awarded 36 franchise...
petproductnews.com
Purina Completes Expansion of Iowa Factory
Purina leaders and community representatives recently gathered in Clinton, Iowa, to celebrate the completion of a $156 million expansion at the company’s local factory. The project expands capacity and production capabilities for Purina’s high-quality pet care brands and adds a technical training center, company officials said. The expansion results in 96 new positions at the factory, which now employs approximately 570 people.
Comments / 0