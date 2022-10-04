Shed Defender offers the Mag-Snap Leash, a wearable, magnetic leash. This innovative leash design creates a safe “off-leash” experience for dog owners on-the-go while keeping the leash safely on the dog and connected to the collar at all times. The leash’s patent-pending magnet design has four adjustable magnetic clips strategically placed along the leash, allowing them to simply snap together each time the leash circles the dog’s neck. This design allows the leash to be conveniently worn by the dog when a leash isn’t needed. And, when owners do need it, it’s always readily accessible; they can just pull the handle to smoothly unwrap the leash.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO