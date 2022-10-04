Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone
Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — UPDATE: New York State have arrested Joshua Donais of Owls Head, charging him with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Donald Raymond. Donais is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail. New York State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide in...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Moira Female Menacing 2nd, and Criminal Possession Weapon 3rd.
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrested April L. Thorne, 39 of Moira, NY for Menacing 2nd, and Criminal Possession Weapon 3rd. On October 6, 2022, around 7:06 p.m., Troopers responded to State Route 11 in the town of Moira for a possible meaning complaint. An investigation determined Thorne and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation regarding Thorne’s dog. Thorne grabbed a knife, poked the victim and made threatening remarks. The victim was not injured by the knife.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Constable male for Petit Larceny
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrested Jason P. Boyea, 46 of Constable, NY for petit larceny. On October 6, 2022, around 5:29 p.m., Troopers responded to Wal Mart, State Route 11, in the town of Malone NY for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined Boyea entered the store took merchandise valued at approximately $33.34 passing all points of purchase without paying.
nyspnews.com
Traffic stop leads to Criminal Contempt 2nd, and Criminal Contempt 1st charges
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrest Melissa S. Fowler, 42 of Tupper Lake, NY and Aaron J. Fowler, 48 of Tupper Lake, NY. Melissa was arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd, and Aaron was arrested for Criminal Contempt 1st. On October 6, 2022, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2007...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Peru female for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th and False Personation
On October 6, 2022, Troopers arrested Joanne M. Parker, 50 of Peru, NY for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th and False Personation. On October 6, 2022, around 9:28 p.m., Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Military Turnpike, in the town of Plattsburg for a vehicle with no headlights on. An investigation determined the passenger of the vehicle provided a false name when first asked who she was. During the search of the vehicle, Parker was in possession of drug narcotics which was identified as crack.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Fort Covington male for Assault 3rd, Menacing 3rd, and Obstruction of breathing
On October 5, 2022, Troopers arrested Paul E. Jefferson Jr., 33 of Fort Covington for Assault 3rd, Menacing 3rd, and Obstruction of breathing. On October 5, 2022, around 11:44 a.m., Troopers responded to Cushman Road in the town of Fort Covington for a physical domestic. An investigation determined Jefferson Jr. and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical. Jefferson Jr. was hitting, putting his hands around the victim’s neck not allowing the victim to breathe and making threatening remarks. Jefferson Jr. left the residence prior to law enforcements arrival.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
wwnytv.com
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
wwnytv.com
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Police Department recently arrested three village residents on felony drug charges. According to the department’s Facebook page, the following people were arrested:. - 52-year-old Gerald Dissottle Sr. - 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr. - 57-year-old Julia Larock. It’s unclear if the arrests are...
Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
New York State Police issue amber alert for missing 16-year-old
PLATTSBURGH, NY – A 16-year-old foster child has gone missing in the area of Plattsburgh...
cardinalpointsonline.com
JYNNEOS comes to Plattsburgh
Clinton County Health Department and the Student Health and Counseling Center collaborated to bring a targeted monkeypox vaccine initiative to campus Friday, Sept. 30. Twenty-five people, students and civilians alike, received their first dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine that day. The CCHD and SHCC saw enough interest in a monkeypox...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
mynbc5.com
Local teenager crosses barriers playing on the girls soccer and football teams
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — It only took a few video clips for Ausable Valley High School’s football program to realize a female soccer player would be their starting kicker. Addie Stanley, a junior at Ausable Valley, along with her dad Matt Stanley went to the high school’s football field one day to kick the football around, a change from normally kicking the soccer ball as a midfielder for the school’s girls' varsity soccer squad.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
