Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these networks have to be...
Preference Management for Notifications for Product Managers
Notifications are a crucial component of most products, but they come with a catch. None of us likes to be interrupted, yet we want to see new information — like direct messages, time-sensitive tasks, or attractive product updates — as soon as it’s available. How can you balance these two needs?
How To Obtain Cybersecurity Budget During Inflation
Obtaining appropriate funding for a cybersecurity program could be a daunting task. As inflation soars, obtaining funding gets more difficult. A major funding challenge has been the inability of security leaders to demonstrate the value cybersecurity brings to the business. A recent Gartner publication pointed out that the absence of value is due to the lack of “building a better cybersecurity metric” to articulate business value. Value is essential to obtaining much needed funding to protect the business against ransomware and other threats.
The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem
The number of investors in the crypto market over the past year. While the ecosystem is slowly recuperating from the recent market crash and the current global. is valued at slightly over $1 trillion, it’s clear the industry is only in its infancy and constantly evolving. Crypto projects attracting...
Metaverse Might Not Be Successful
The new hyped reality—the Metaverse is proposed to be the future of the internet, promising to solve everything Web 2.0 fell short of. It’s fast becoming a buzzword in the tech world, as more giant corporations invest butload of Benjamins in it. According to a. , the market...
Why Should Businesses Collaborate With an IoT App Development Company?
“IoT development services providers help companies reimagine their businesses and enable the functioning in a connected and insight-driven environment.”. IoT (Internet-of-Things) is the best thing that happened to businesses across the industry. It’s among the true enablers of digital transformation. When companies across geographies are busy exploring use cases of other disruptive technology forces, seeking IoT app development services is among the key priorities.
A Shapeshifter Under the Hoodie: The Face of Modern Cybercrime
"And then it happened... a door opened to a world... rushing through the phone line like heroin through an addict's veins, an electronic pulse is sent out, a refuge from the day-to-day incompetencies is sought... a board is found. ‘This is it... this is where I belong…’"
What Does Google’s ‘Helpful Content’ Update Mean for Content?
Search optimization is changing. Recently, Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison, announced that Google’s Helpful Content update is a big one, and it aims to weed out content that was written with the intention of ranking, and not passing across the information. Now, that’s weird. Isn’t that why we...
The Future of DeFi for Bitcoin
Can decentralized bridges be the solution to safely using Bitcoin in DeFi?. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was introduced to the world in 2008. 14 years later, it remains the most important blockchain; the bedrock that all other blockchains are built on. For most people, Bitcoin was and will continue to be their first exposure to blockchain technology.
Can We Predict the Future of Cryptocurrency?
Bitcoin's value serves as a bellwether for public adoption and governmental sentiment toward the crypto industry in general. Bitcoin's wildly inconsistent value is one of the chief reasons many forms of digital assets are categorized as investment vehicles rather than legal tender in the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve has made public no plans to implement a Central Bank Digital Currency, although it's obvious talks are happening. El Salvador officially recognized Bitcoin as legal, government-backed tender in a world first in September 2022.
NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain
Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate NFTs earlier this month. Roofstock raised its Series E round this year for $1.9 billion, led by SoftBank. The real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. The marketplace allows users to purchase real estate with USDC, a widely accepted stablecoin that’s pegged to the value of the U.S dollar. The technology can represent assets in any industry, from real estate to auto loans.
Performance Benchmarks for TikTok in 2022
What does the data behind a thriving TikTok marketing strategy look like?. While everyone praises TikTok and the pressure of joining this new network knocks on every major brand’s door, one of the questions that are on every marketer’s lips is to what extent a business can benefit from launching a TikTok account.
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
What Do You Know About Centralization vs Decentralization
The mainnet launch of Oases has exceeded our expectations, and we are happy to see the results from everyone's efforts. It is a process, and we work tirelessly to improve the platform as we currently do, e.g., missions with rewards for participation to refine and improve. As seen in our roadmap, we have innovative functionality in the pipeline that will be released in the near future. Maybe the most important part of our vision when we started working on the Oases platform was decentralization. That brings us to one of the oldest topics in the crypto space, which is why we find it interesting to look at what it means for the NFT space.
Short Summaries of Top Research Papers on AI Patent Search
Laborious, expensive, and exhaustive are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing the traditional ways of processing patent data, whether it is classifying patents, clustering documents, or highlighting paragraphs. However, bright minds like yourself are actively coming up with research to automate many such activities using artificial intelligence.
How Small Businesses Get the Most Out of Mobile Apps
Millions of people do their business via mobile phones from anywhere. As they are a massive part of our lives, we check our mobile phones up to 65 times daily. They are essential for every business and the upsurge of mobile devices has transformed the way customers shop. People don’t need to visit stores to buy services and products. They just browse through their smartphones and pick out goods from their desired sellers. And then, they carry out transactions without leaving the comfort of their homes.
Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number
The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
What Is Stopping Institutions From Taking the Path to Liquid Staking
One of the biggest innovations in the crypto space is staking. While the yields in DeFi are impressive, staking offers a level of certainty that DeFi doesn't have. Despite the advantages, certain institutions are still against it. According to the CFO of Coinbase, Alesia Haas, institutional staking is still in...
