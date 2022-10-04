ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 30

Reckoning small o, one-sixteenth of an inch high, as one space, small g should extend three spaces, or three-sixteenths of an inch below the base line, while the loop of q and abbreviated g should extend two spaces below. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

No. I. INTRODUCTION

1. Throughout this little work, I shall number the Paragraphs, in order to be able, at some stages of the work, to refer, with the more facility, to parts that have gone before. The last Number will contain an Index, by the means of which the several matters may be turned to without loss of time; for, when economy is the subject, time is a thing which ought by no means to be overlooked.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
HackerNoon

The Forgotten Planet

The authentic account of why cosmic man damned an outlaw world to be, forever, a leper of Space. I HAVE been asked to record, plainly and without prejudice, a brief history of the Forgotten Planet. That this record, when completed, will be sealed in the archives of the Interplanetary Alliance and remain there, a secret and rather dreadful bit of history, is no concern of mine. I am an old man, well past the century mark, and what disposal is made of my work is of little importance to me. I grow weary of life and living, which is good. The fear of death was lost when our scientists showed us how to live until we grew weary of life. But I am digressing—an old man's failing.
ASTRONOMY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy