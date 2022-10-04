Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Investors told opening of $618 million Port Charlotte resort will be delayed
The opening of the $618 million Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor could be pushed back by at least six months as the company deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Allegiant Travel Co., which is building the Port Charlotte resort, announced the decision to investors in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday morning — Oct. 7. The filing was meant to update investors on the state of the resort and construction plans after Hurricane Ian.
wallstreetonparade.com
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit
If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
ABC Action News
Cape Coral restaurant provides hot BBQ for Hurricane Ian victims still without power
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — While flooding has receded in many areas of Southwest Florida, there are still so many neighborhoods without power. In Cape Coral, donations of water, bread and peanut butter are showing up, but it’s the hot meals with good protein that people are lining up for.
Frustrations mount after six days in the dark
LCEC hopes to have 95% of power restored in Cape Coral by Saturday. Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter says the three biggest areas of need in the Cape are water, sewage, and electricity.
wlrn.org
Trailer park residents deal with Ian's flood, no insurance, and eventually - no place to
At a riverfront trailer park in Naples, residents are salvaging what they can from the wreckage of their homes. Polluted floodwaters inundated the neighborhood, making the mobile homes unsafe to live in and leaving some residents with nowhere else to go. Just off of Highway 41, tucked behind a Ferrari...
businessobserverfl.com
Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
US News and World Report
Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, unless otherwise noted. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800...
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
capecoralbreeze.com
What’s open in Cape Coral
*Please note that a majority of the businesses listed below are operating on a limited schedule with adjusted hours. Full list of open businesses can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/dashboard/pvfmdu9ap8. Cape Coral Businesses: Visit www.capecoral.gov to fill out a status report on your business. Gas Stations. -BP: 2231 Del Prado Boulevard...
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
mynews13.com
A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
wuft.org
Cape Coral residents deal with limited food and water supplies after Hurricane Ian devastated the area
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Those impacted by Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast were hit hard by flooding and other storm damage, now they’re also facing the prospect of dwindling food and water supplies. The Lee County government announced Saturday that they have opened 8 Points of Distribution...
businessobserverfl.com
Lee County sets up emergency building operation, will waive permit fees
Lee County officials have opened an Emergency Building and Well Repair Permitting operation in downtown Fort Myers. The operation will be at the Department of Community Development building, say officials in a statement. In addition, a temporary permitting office has been set up at 2115 Second St., Fort Myers, on the first floor.
LCEC will receive 500 additional crews to restore power to SWFL customers
The Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) announced Sunday that 500 additional crews are on their way to Southwest Florida to help restore power to the area following Hurricane Ian.
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
businessobserverfl.com
SMH Foundation receives $250,000 for employee relief fund
After establishing an employee hurricane relief fund, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation received a $250,000 gift. The donation from Eliza and Hugh Culverhouse was given to “inspire others to support the dedicated staff at Sarasota Memorial (SMH) who went to work 24/7 to care for our community during this disaster,” the press release states. The foundation is the philanthropic partner to the SMH healthcare system.
