Cape Coral, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Investors told opening of $618 million Port Charlotte resort will be delayed

The opening of the $618 million Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor could be pushed back by at least six months as the company deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Allegiant Travel Co., which is building the Port Charlotte resort, announced the decision to investors in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday morning — Oct. 7. The filing was meant to update investors on the state of the resort and construction plans after Hurricane Ian.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, unless otherwise noted. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

What’s open in Cape Coral

*Please note that a majority of the businesses listed below are operating on a limited schedule with adjusted hours. Full list of open businesses can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/dashboard/pvfmdu9ap8. Cape Coral Businesses: Visit www.capecoral.gov to fill out a status report on your business. Gas Stations. -BP: 2231 Del Prado Boulevard...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Lee County sets up emergency building operation, will waive permit fees

Lee County officials have opened an Emergency Building and Well Repair Permitting operation in downtown Fort Myers. The operation will be at the Department of Community Development building, say officials in a statement. In addition, a temporary permitting office has been set up at 2115 Second St., Fort Myers, on the first floor.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SMH Foundation receives $250,000 for employee relief fund

After establishing an employee hurricane relief fund, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation received a $250,000 gift. The donation from Eliza and Hugh Culverhouse was given to “inspire others to support the dedicated staff at Sarasota Memorial (SMH) who went to work 24/7 to care for our community during this disaster,” the press release states. The foundation is the philanthropic partner to the SMH healthcare system.
SARASOTA, FL

