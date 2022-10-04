ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwell Health Improves Wound Care With Software

The New York health system is using a digital health platform to help care teams monitor wounds in real time and reduce the chance of hospital-acquired pressure injuries. Healthcare organizations are embracing new technologies to improve wound care, which can lead to serious complications, including death, if not managed properly.
'The cash monster was insatiable': How insurers exploited Medicare for billions

#2 — Longevity in Older Adults Based on Cholesterol, Physical Capabilities. The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. ... #3 — Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina. If approved,...
Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Fall as Pandemic Provisions End

CMS released the 2023 star ratings for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, with the average rating at 4.15. — The average star rating and number of five-star contracts for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans declined for 2023, CMS announced. The agency released the annual star ratings for MA and...
Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson

Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
$4.1M awarded to help recruit, train public health workers in rural Arizona communities

A training center in Tucson is using new funding to help recruit and retain public health workers in rural areas. A part of the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, the center was awarded $4.1 million earlier this year by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to continue training and continuing education programs for public health professionals in the western United States and U.S. Pacific Islands.
TeleEmergency Service at Dartmouth Health Expands

The health system recently added its 12th participating hospital to the TeleEmergency service and plans to add another hospital soon. — Dartmouth Health is expanding its TeleEmergency service for hospitals in Northern New England. Dartmouth Health launched its TeleEmergency service in 2016. The health system recently added Grace Cottage...
