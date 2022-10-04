A training center in Tucson is using new funding to help recruit and retain public health workers in rural areas. A part of the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, the center was awarded $4.1 million earlier this year by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to continue training and continuing education programs for public health professionals in the western United States and U.S. Pacific Islands.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO