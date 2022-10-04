Read full article on original website
biztimes.biz
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
News of Record
News of Record
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August with values of at least $50,000:. Estates of Dubuque, 4437 Ewing Drive, $265,300. Estates of Dubuque, 4451 Ewing Drive, $265,300. Estates of Dubuque, 4459 Ewing Drive, $210,600. Estates of Dubuque, 4465 Ewing Drive, $238,400. Dubuque and Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, 1470...
Goodbye Message From Cedar Rapids Business Is Actually Good News
A couple of weeks ago I shared the unfortunate news of the impending closure of a Cedar Rapids business. That closure now has a date, but there's more to the story. It was Tuesday, September 20 when the owner of a popular bakery revealed that his business was for sale.
biztimes.biz
Meet a local leader: Mandi Dolson
Mandi Dolson, Director of Workforce Recruitment and Retention, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Mandi Dolson is a western Iowa native who first landed in Dubuque almost 10 years ago. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and received her bachelor’s degree in secondary health education. Following graduation, she moved to Phoenix,...
Transamerica Looking To Cut Even More Cedar Rapids Jobs
More bad news for the Cedar Rapids job market. Transamerica has announced that more positions will be eliminated here in Cedar Rapids by the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Aegon Global Services, the parent company for Transamerica, filed what is called a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, stating that the company could cut up to 55 jobs in Cedar Rapids by December 31st. Unfortunately, it is a familiar theme this year for the company. The Gazette reports that back in June the company filed another WARN, saying that 40 jobs would be cut by August 14th. A spokesperson for the company stated that two of those jobs were located at the C Street campus in Cedar Rapids, while the other 38 were remote workers located throughout Iowa.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Taking Appointments for Electronic & Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
Delaware County is holding an Electronic and Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day next weekend. On Saturday morning, October 15th, residents can bring hazardous materials and electronic items they no longer want to the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester from 8 am to noon. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says they’ll accept...
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council approve proposal to bring new airline to town
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council has unanimously approved a proposal to help bring a new airline to town. Last month, American Airlines announced it would be ending its service at the airport. After the approval of the proposal, the city is one step closer to getting commercial flights back to Dubuque.
$156M expansion completed at Clinton Purina plant
CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton. "We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."
Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning
One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Biz local p30
Biz local p30
Employ Humanity awardDupaco Community Credit Union has been recognized for its dedication to the well-being of its staff, industry and communities. Dupaco recently received the 2022 Employ Humanity Excellence Award from Employ Humanity, a leadership development and cultural design company, a press release states. The financial cooperative is the first Iowa company to receive the award.
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
biztimes.biz
Area costume stores, businesses gear up for ‘spooky season’
AT&T’s All Home Connections compiled data using Google Trends to determine the most-searched costumes in each state. In Iowa, the top search is a cat. In both Wisconsin and Illinois, the most common search is a witch. Other popular Midwest searches include dinosaurs; Buzz Lightyear, from the film “Toy Story”; and Encanto, a Disney movie released last year.
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
biztimes.biz
Woman of the Year: Teri Hawks Goodmann
Title and organization: Director of Strategic Partnerships, City of Dubuque. Number of years with organization: 25 years. Education: Graduated with a degree in history from Clarke University in Dubuque in 1976. Attended Institute for American Universities, Aix-en-Provence, France, 1974-1975. Career highlights:. Iowa Democratic Party Voter Identification Program, 1978. Elementary school...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
