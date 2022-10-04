Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
retrofitmagazine.com
Air Conditioners Meet Jan. 1 DOE Efficiency Standards
Johnson Controls has launched a new line of 14.3 SEER2 residential air conditioners designed to meet the upcoming Department of Energy efficiency standards that go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The redesigned air conditioners are available in 1.5 to 5 tons and feature aluminum alloy micro-channel coils to ensure maximum energy efficiency and durability at an entry-level price point. The new product line is available for YORK, Luxaire, Coleman, Champion, Fraser-Johnston, Guardian and Evcon brands.
mining.com
World’s largest oilfield contractor tackles lithium’s water woes
Schlumberger NV, the world’s largest oilfield contractor, is teaming up with a Massachusetts Institute of Technology spinoff on efforts to limit the amount of water needed to produce lithium, a key environmental hurdle for the clean energy raw material. Boston-based Gradiant, a developer of water treatment facilities, is aiming...
Gizmodo
U.S. Acknowledges Child Labor in Electric Vehicle Supply Chain
The federal government has, for the first time, included crucial raw materials needed for the clean energy transition under a list of goods that have child or forced labor in their supply chains. E&E News was the first to report on the change, which the Biden administration rolled out on...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
9to5Mac
BLUETTI highlights powerful home backup and portable power stations with new solar energy solutions
With a focus on renewable energy, BLUETTI has built a solid lineup of solar power storage products for adventurers and all kinds of people who like to go off-grid. Below are some of them with home backup power stations and portable power stations for whenever you’re on the go or need extra help at home.
Autoblog
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
A smaller share of electric-vehicle owners in the US are going back to gas-powered cars when buying another car, according to data from S&P Global Mobility analyzed by Axios. Between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, the percentage of households who owned and EV and bought another EV increased from 48% to 65.3%, US vehicle registration data shows. Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility told Axios the increase has been consistent throughout 2022, and that it's "a very positive sign about the future of EVs."
CARS・
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
CHIPS Act was a 'vital step,' but 'historic manufacturing comeback' not secured | Opinion
Jason Oxman is president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council. Everyone loves comeback stories, and the United States is at the beginning of a historic manufacturing comeback right now. In 1990, the U.S. operated about 40% of global semiconductor fabrication capacity. By 2019, that number had fallen to...
altenergymag.com
Hybrid Microgrid System Helps Company Meet Production and Sustainability Goals
In 2015, Themar Al Emarat executives began planning for a hydroponic farm in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), that would provide locally grown, pesticide-free vegetables and produce for hotels, restaurants, wholesalers, retailers and supermarkets in the region. With almost no rainfall and temperatures frequently exceeding 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees...
altenergymag.com
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY TO PROVIDE TWO 800 KW MICROTURBINES FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OIL PRODUCTION SITE
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington has secured an order for a 1.6 MW microturbine solution for an oil production site in Southern California. The microturbines are expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2023.
altenergymag.com
Stationary Fuel Cells Market Size to Hit Around USD 14.2 Billion by 2030
The global stationary fuel cells market size is expected to hit around USD 14.2 billion by 2030 and growing at a registered CAGR of 20% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Some of the key factors boosting the market are the adoption of distributed energy generation, various initiatives and favorable policies by governments supporting the use of sustainable energy. However, a conventional fuel such as oil or gas hampers the market growth of stationary fuel cells market.
EVs Are Too Heavy for Current Road Weight Limits, Car Haulers Say
Getty Images.Per a standard set in 1975, haulers are restricted to 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. The industry wants that upped to 88,000 pounds.
CARS・
altenergymag.com
Energy Toolbase and Veregy to Deploy Portfolio of Energy Storage Systems Utilizing Acumen EMS™ Controls
Elementary school portfolio part of a district-wide energy efficiency push at MSD Wayne Township. Energy Toolbase and Veregy are deploying an energy storage portfolio utilizing Acumen EMS™ across six sites in the MSD Wayne Township school district. Located in Indianapolis, this portfolio will be Energy Toolbase's first group of battery systems in the state. It is also the second largest guaranteed energy savings contract in Indiana, demonstrating the district's commitment and dedication to becoming a leader in renewable energy.
altenergymag.com
Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 to Deliver Actionable Training through Interactive Workshops
Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, will offer hands-on training and learning experiences through a range of interactive, pre-conference workshops next February at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. PORTLAND, Maine - October 5, 2022:...
altenergymag.com
Unirac Secures Investment Led by Greenbelt Capital Partners
Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac, said, “We are incredibly proud of the business we have built and the meaningful product and service innovations the Unirac team has brought to our customers. In 2019, we implemented a program called ‘Better Solar Starts Here.’ This program puts our customers’ success at the center of everything we do at Unirac.”
altenergymag.com
Redflow to collaborate with The University of Queensland to lower battery storage costs
Redflow is pleased to announce a collaboration with The University of Queensland within the Australian Research Council (ARC) Research Hub for Safe and Reliable Energy Storage administered by Deakin University. The research project entitled ‘Extending Flow Battery Operation' was identified to develop a deeper understanding of the electrolyte chemistry and...
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
daystech.org
Using AI to optimize and unlock the value of co-located solar and energy storage – pv magazine USA
When mixed with on-site technology property, battery storage programs can be utilized to experience out the worst of the worth volatility – discharging throughout excessive costs and absorbing extra power from technology. October 7, 2022 Chris Smith. Pairing battery storage with wind generators or photo voltaic panels (both on...
altenergymag.com
MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING IEEE ENERGY CONVERSION CONFERENCE & EXPO, OCTOBER 10-11, 2022
NEWBURYPORT, MA, USA (SEPTEMBER, 2022) - Mersen will showcase its line of innovative product solutions for electrical energy storage solutions and EV/HEV during the IEEE ECCE conversion conference and exposition, October 10th and 11th, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Mersen's team of experts will be on hand at booth #100 to...
