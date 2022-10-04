A smaller share of electric-vehicle owners in the US are going back to gas-powered cars when buying another car, according to data from S&P Global Mobility analyzed by Axios. Between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, the percentage of households who owned and EV and bought another EV increased from 48% to 65.3%, US vehicle registration data shows. Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility told Axios the increase has been consistent throughout 2022, and that it's "a very positive sign about the future of EVs."

