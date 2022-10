TUOLUMNE COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations on State Route 108 (SR-108) and SR-132 next week in Tuolumne County. One-way traffic control from Helipo Road to Cascade Creek Road for highway construction beginning Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO