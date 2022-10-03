ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

From Stiles to Pujols, hall-of-famer Mahaffey has had a front-row seat for greatness

Brian Mahaffey was one of Missouri State’s first baseball bashers. The Kickapoo High School graduate hit a then-record 42 career home runs for the Bears from 1985-88. Later, Mahaffey returned to Missouri State as a team physician and helped others break his records. These days, as coordinator of medical services for the St. Louis Cardinals, he has a front-row view of one of baseball’s all-time sluggers, Albert Pujols.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Education
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Scholarships#Federal Student Aid#Missouri State University#Linus College
sgfcitizen.org

Major project coming to C-Street’s western gateway

Developers have the go-ahead to put a new building on the western edge of Commercial Street, in a move supporters hope will help revitalize the neighborhood. The Springfield City Council voted 8-0 on Oct. 3 to approve a conditional use permit for the development team from OzMod 425, LLC, to build a multi-use building with apartments and commercial space at the northwest corner of the intersection of Commercial Street and Lyon Avenue. More than 6,000 vehicles pass by the property each day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
RIDGEDALE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KYTV

On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard. You could get some cash. The lawsuit is: Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global. The postcard reads, “Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like Section 8 housing assistance or food stamps.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Alderman claims administrator hiring a “sham”

One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position. Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy