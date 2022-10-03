Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen Walters
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
sgfcitizen.org
From Stiles to Pujols, hall-of-famer Mahaffey has had a front-row seat for greatness
Brian Mahaffey was one of Missouri State’s first baseball bashers. The Kickapoo High School graduate hit a then-record 42 career home runs for the Bears from 1985-88. Later, Mahaffey returned to Missouri State as a team physician and helped others break his records. These days, as coordinator of medical services for the St. Louis Cardinals, he has a front-row view of one of baseball’s all-time sluggers, Albert Pujols.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
sgfcitizen.org
Voters could decide on $220 million bond to rebuild, renovate or fortify SPS schools
A $220 million school bond vote will be on April ballots if the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education follows the recommendation of a committee that for months has been tasked with examining and addressing the district’s greatest facility needs. Among the top priorities are three schools north of...
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
sgfcitizen.org
In unusual move, City Utilities will pay for Buc-ee’s to bore under I-44
In a move that deviates from the norm with new development projects, Springfield City Utilities footed the bill for part of the cost of running utilities to a mega gas station and convenience store. City Utilities Chief Economic Development Officer Dean Thompson explained the move to pay for a dig...
sgfcitizen.org
It’s gone. Most well-known home in University Heights demolished Tuesday morning
The white colonial home that stood on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street for more than 90 years was demolished Tuesday morning. The house was the heart of a zoning controversy that’s been brewing in the University Heights Neighborhood in recent weeks. Developers with BK&M LLC quietly...
sgfcitizen.org
Major project coming to C-Street’s western gateway
Developers have the go-ahead to put a new building on the western edge of Commercial Street, in a move supporters hope will help revitalize the neighborhood. The Springfield City Council voted 8-0 on Oct. 3 to approve a conditional use permit for the development team from OzMod 425, LLC, to build a multi-use building with apartments and commercial space at the northwest corner of the intersection of Commercial Street and Lyon Avenue. More than 6,000 vehicles pass by the property each day.
sgfcitizen.org
Casper’s expects to re-open in former Anton’s building in mid-November
If you’ve been craving Casper’s chili, the end of your wait should be mid-November. Shawn Kraft, the main owner of the iconic Springfield restaurant, said Oct. 4 that the renovation of the former Anton’s restaurant, 937 S. Glenstone, should be finished by then. That’s when Casper’s will...
KYTV
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
KTLO
Trial date set for former Omaha school official, basketball coach charged with killing wife
Tentative dates have been set for a final hearing and jury trial in the case of a former high school principal and head boys’ basketball coach at Omaha who is accused of killing his wife. The final hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson charged in...
‘It feels like the loss of an icon’: neighbors react after historic Springfield home is torn down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University Heights is known as one of several historic neighborhoods in town. “The University Heights area was the next iteration of the Phelps Grove Park area,” said local historian John Sellars of the History Museum on the Square. “A very pastoral beautiful area with nice big houses. National Street was a little […]
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Did you get this postcard? Not a scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t toss this postcard. You could get some cash. The lawsuit is: Federal Trade Commission verse On Point Global. The postcard reads, “Court records show that you entered personal information online to check eligibility for government assistance programs like Section 8 housing assistance or food stamps.”
KYTV
Springfield Police Department chief says efforts to stop expired temp tags yielded good results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has cracked down on expired temporary license plates in the past 60 days, and Chief Paul Williams says the extra effort has worked. Police issued 350 tickets during the two months. And from the first 30 days to the second 30 days,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Alderman claims administrator hiring a “sham”
One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position. Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for...
sgfcitizen.org
Victim named in car-pedestrian fatality; crash remains under investigation
Springfield police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. Ronnie Highbear, 35, was walking northbound across Republic Road when he was hit by an SUV traveling east near the Fremont Avenue intersection. The Nissan Rogue that struck Highbear on Oct. 4 at about...
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
