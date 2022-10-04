ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

ctexaminer.com

Renovation of Water Main in Clinton Taints Drinking Water for Shoreline Towns

Work on a water main in Clinton stirred up sediment in the pipes leaving many in Clinton, Westbrook, Old Saybrook and Madison without palatable water for more than 24 hours. Connecticut Water sent messages to customers asking that they avoid dishwashing, clothes washing and other high-volume activities. Residents posted photos...
CLINTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Fiorello Votes Against Her Constituents’ Needs

Up until the election of Kimberly Fiorello in November of 2020, residents of District 149 in Greenwich and Stamford could count on Livvy Floren to VOTE their wishes on legislation presented in Hartford. Livvy did this so gracefully and in such a bi-partisan manner, that in her nine races to return to Hartford, she ran unopposed in four. Such was the trust she garnered from Republicans and Democrats alike.
GREENWICH, CT

