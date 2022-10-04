Up until the election of Kimberly Fiorello in November of 2020, residents of District 149 in Greenwich and Stamford could count on Livvy Floren to VOTE their wishes on legislation presented in Hartford. Livvy did this so gracefully and in such a bi-partisan manner, that in her nine races to return to Hartford, she ran unopposed in four. Such was the trust she garnered from Republicans and Democrats alike.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO