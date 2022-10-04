Read full article on original website
Related
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
baristanet.com
Montclair Declares State of Water Emergency (VIDEO)
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller announced Saturday that Montclair has declared a state of emergency prohibiting the non essential use of water. New Jersey District Water Supply Commission’s is working to repair a leak to its 72-inch aqueduct in Nutley, New Jersey and Montclair is suffering a reduction in water supply and may suffer continued loss of water pressure.
theobserver.com
Routes 1&9 Truck southbound closed and detoured this weekend for bridge repairs between Kearny and Newark
All lanes on Routes 1&9 Truck southbound between Kearny and Newark will be closed and detoured this weekend as repairs to the bridge across the Passaic River continue between Hudson and Essex counties. The closure will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 until 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Motorists...
$176M Revamp Of Hoboken Waterfront Under Way (NEW PHOTOS)
After more than 15 years, work has begun on the Hoboken waterfront's revitalization project. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared new renderings of project costing $176 million in state funding, and called it a "long time coming." Hoboken Connect will bring commuters a new bus terminal, rehabilitate the first and second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash goes off overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Female Motorcyclist, 52, Hospitalized In Bergen County Crash
A 52-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in a Bergen County crash Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The woman was struck by a car on Broad Avenue at Probst Avenue in Fairview when she was struck by a car around 12:20 p.m., Chief David Brennan said. The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speeding Jeep That Killed Elizabeth Bar Patron Abandoned Half-Mile From Crash Scene
A speeding Jeep that struck and killed a 31-year-old man leaving an Elizabeth bar was abandoned about half-a-mile from the crash scene overnight, authorities said. The Jeep was apparently speeding toward Newark when it struck the victim near 844 Newark Ave., as he was leaving Nugents Tavern, Elizabeth police said.
23,000 Without Power In Passaic, Morris Counties
A major power outage was reported Saturday, Oct. 8 in parts of Passaic County. JCP&L's website said nearly 10,200 people were without power in Morris County while 13,600 were in the dark in Passaic County. Power was expected to be restored around 2 or 3 p.m., according to JCP&L. to...
Nutley water main break causing major headaches for homeowners
NUTLEY, N.J. -- A major water main break in Nutley, New Jersey is causing headaches for people who live there. Water has been spewing from the 74-inch water main since the line burst early Wednesday morning and homes are taking on water, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday. Water pumps were brought in to divert water away from nearby homes and into storm drains."We have some very big pumps that are actually in the transmission line, pumping that out. That's been geared down, the transmission line, and seeing how it affects other municipalities so that they can make the repair," said Mayor Joe...
Historic NJ restaurant for sale — this could be your opportunity
It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors. I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next. Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex resident asks for chicken ordinance change
A Sussex Borough resident requested on Oct. 5 that the Borough Council adopt an ordinance that would allow his to raise chickens on his property. Kirt Young, a borough resident of about 20 years, said about two years ago, his daughter incubated chickens as a high school project and during that process the family fell in love with the chickens. They then bought a coop and raised the chickens in the backyard of their property.
Check your accounts! Thousands of E-ZPass drivers overcharged at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
Thousands of drivers overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza last month will have the incorrect amounts removed from their accounts, according to officials.
theobserver.com
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Storytime on the Green, Festivals, Art, Books, Diwali and More!
Let’s hear it for the weekend! And it’s a long one too. If you’re looking for some ways to spend your time with the family, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up a variety of activies everyone can enjoy. Check ’em out!. Watchung...
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
New Jersey Monthly
The Best Food Events in New Jersey This October
October 2-8 A week-long Hispanic Heritage Month is happening at two Chevys locations in New Jersey. The celebration includes live music, mariachi bands, tequila tastings and more. In addition, a donation drive is sending supplies to Puerto Rico, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona. Collection trucks can be found at the Linden location on October 5 and the Clifton location on October 7.
jcitytimes.com
Man Shot in Greenville, Drive-By Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. Later, a drive-by shooting took place in Bergen-Lafayette. According to radio reports, the first shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City...
Comments / 0