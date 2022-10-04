John Carl Muehlenkamp, age 75, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away October 4, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church at Indian Creek, Oakdale Township, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, October 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

