Martin Hancock
Martin Hancock, age 94, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
John Carl Muehlenkamp
John Carl Muehlenkamp, age 75, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away October 4, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church at Indian Creek, Oakdale Township, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, October 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Zena Birkhoffer
Zena Birkhoffer, 99 of Summerville, SC and formerly of Camp Douglas, passed away on September 14, 2020 at Magnolias of Summerville, SC. A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, 2:00 PM at St. John’s Cemetery, Shennington. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Gladys Marie Nichols
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Chaplain Priscilla Hemmersbach officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the...
Crash Sends One to Hospital, Closes Road for Three Hours
A two vehicle crash on State Highway 27 sent one person to the hospital and caused the highway to be shut down for more than three hours. At about 5:15 pm Friday, September 30th, a 2013 Freightliner and 2007 Audi struck each other head on while traveling on Hwy 27 near Federal Ave. The initial investigation shows that the Audi had deviated from its lane.
Monroe County Motorcycle Crash has one Air Lifted to Gunderson
Shortly after 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a. 911 call about a motorcycle crash with injuries. The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road in. the Little Falls Township. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where...
MCHD: Upcoming Flu Vaccine Clinics
Influenza (flu) is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes. even death. Influenza vaccines, or flu shots, protect against the influenza viruses that are likely. to cause disease in the upcoming flu season. Monroe County Health Department is holding. community flu vaccine clinics this October and...
