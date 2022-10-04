Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
WILX-TV
Michigan State University police seeks ‘highly intoxicated’ man wanted in home invasion
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is looking for a man wanted in connection with home invasion. According to authorities, the man gained access to 1855 Place Apartments early Friday morning. Police said he also attempted to enter several other apartments in the area.
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
Michigan town councilman accused of solicitation of murder
IOSCO COUNTY, MI -- A city councilman in a Northern Michigan town has been charged with solicitation of murder, police said. State police said Michael Mooney, 65, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 on two counts of solicitation of murder.
Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant
DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
Saginaw man accused of breaking into 74-year-old man’s home, robbing him with boxcutter, takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of forcing his way into an elderly man home and robbing him, a Saginaw man opted to accept a plea deal rather than face a jury. Michael A. Knights, 43, on Sept. 27 appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to one count of unarmed robbery. The charge is a 15-year felony, though Knights pleaded as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which increases the maximum potential penalty to 25 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc12.com
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
WNEM
Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
wsgw.com
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases
Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
wsgw.com
Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified
A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
Caught on video: Michigan bus drivers rescue carjacked 2-year-old baby
It began Tuesday morning, when the baby's parents stepped out of their running car to drop off another child at a bus stop.
Police identify man killed in shootout with Lansing officers
LANSING, MI -- Police have released the name of a 31-year-old man killed in a shootout Tuesday morning. Terrence Robinson, 31, was shot and killed by officers from the Lansing Police Department Oct. 4. Two LPD officers were put on leave following the incident. At about 10:48 p.m. Oct. 3,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
fox2detroit.com
Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
Comments / 3