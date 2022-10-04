ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
FLAT ROCK, MI
MLive

Saginaw man accused of breaking into 74-year-old man’s home, robbing him with boxcutter, takes plea

SAGINAW, MI — Accused of forcing his way into an elderly man home and robbing him, a Saginaw man opted to accept a plea deal rather than face a jury. Michael A. Knights, 43, on Sept. 27 appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to one count of unarmed robbery. The charge is a 15-year felony, though Knights pleaded as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which increases the maximum potential penalty to 25 years.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vance Martin
abc12.com

No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases

Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Body Camera#Violent Crime#Saginaw Police
wsgw.com

Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified

A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy