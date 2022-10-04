Read full article on original website
State safety office announces grant dollars coming to Campbell County
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. More than $200,000 are coming to Campbell County. Click HERE to view the list of grant awards and recipients.
Special called meeting for BOE on Thu., Oct. 6, 6pm
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education will meet in a Special Called meeting on Thur., Oct. 6 at 6 pm, in the lower courtroom of the courthouse in Jacksboro, Tennessee. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action for the...
Sheriff Barton commends Narcotics Unit
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the excellent work of the Narcotics Unit. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed two search warrants within approximately (12) twelve hours, that led to the arrest of three individuals. The sheriff adds that if you...
Hollingsworth’s Meat Mkt. is Chamber’s “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is proud to announce the October 2022 Business of the Month, Hollingsworth Meat Market. You are invited to join the celebration on Friday, October 07, 2022, at 10am for the presentation. Hollingsworth’s Meat Market is...
Sheriff’s Office sharpshooters finish big at Clay tourney fundraiser
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton would like to congratulate the Sheriff’s Office team on its 2nd place finish in last week’s Clays for Children tournament!. Jared Effler presented plaques to CCSO sharp shooters Thursday afternoon! Sheriff Barton greatly appreciates District Attorney...
Sylvia J. Hammons, age 69 of Jacksboro
Sylvia J. Hammons, age 69 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UT Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sylvia also loved being outdoors working and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
It’s not the same Jacksboro we know today
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, here’s a look down Main Street, Jacksboro, Tennessee from back in the 1950s; looking south near the corner of Main and Liberty Street. If you look really closely, you can see a second red light down near the courthouse at...
Watch Wednesday’s Fields of Faith on demand from WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – See and hear the 2022 Fields of Faith on demand from WLAF connect HERE. Fields of Faith returns for its 12th year on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at Dossett Stadium! This years speaker for the event is Campbell County High School’s Assistant Football Coach Chris Honeycutt. According to event organizer Coach Brian Miracle, worship will be led by Bright Gray. The evening will also feature student testimonies and there will be a skit put on by the fellowship of Christian Athlete student leaders.
TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
Deputies, dispatchers diffuse two tense situations
NEWCOMB, TN – STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Two tense situations on opposite ends of Campbell County occurred simultaneously late Wednesday morning. The first call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:51am on Highway 297 at Newcomb. The other was at 11:56am on Stony Fork Road near the New River Road turnoff.
CCSO arrests two women after executing a search warrant
DUFF, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Here is a release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On October 5th 2022, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2450 Highway 25W. The Campbell County Narcotics Unit had performed several controlled buys at the residence. Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies with the Narcotics Unit observed a male and a female located in the driveway.
Infant rescued from home where mother was allegedly selling meth
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Joe Hopson along with members of the Campbell County Drug Investigation Unit and LaFollette Police Department Drug Investigation Unit rescued a one-year-old child last week from her home where her mother was allegedly selling meth. Both the county and city’s Drug Investigation Units executed a search warrant at 109 Pleasant Ridge Rd, bldg. 10 Apt. 1003, LaFollette.
Next up for CC, Powell, defending state champs. Watch the game on WLAF.
POWELL, TN (WLAF) – The Powell Panthers, defending state champs, are in the driver’s seat to the Region 3-AAAAA crown though the Campbell Cougars would like very much to take the wheel. And they could with a win tonight. Powell is 3 & 0 in the league while Campbell is 2 & 1. Watch the game televised live over WLAF and the Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player. Air time is 6:30pm, and the kick-off is 7pm.
Not a goodbye, just a so long to three outstanding Lady Cougars
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Three Campbell County High School Seniors were honored on Senior Night Tuesday evening. During their time with CCHS each Senior was able to bring their own dynamic to the team in their own way. See Amber Cowell’s full photo gallery HERE. Lauren Asher could...
