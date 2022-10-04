JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – See and hear the 2022 Fields of Faith on demand from WLAF connect HERE. Fields of Faith returns for its 12th year on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at Dossett Stadium! This years speaker for the event is Campbell County High School’s Assistant Football Coach Chris Honeycutt. According to event organizer Coach Brian Miracle, worship will be led by Bright Gray. The evening will also feature student testimonies and there will be a skit put on by the fellowship of Christian Athlete student leaders.

