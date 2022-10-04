ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

Endicott College Football (6-0) Rolls Over Nichols 52-7, Contribution from Area Players

BEVERLY — (Video Highlights) The Endicott football team defeated Nichols, 52-7, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Everett Knowlton III (Mansfield), Freddy Gabin (North Andover), Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine), Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield,), David Pignone (Stoneham), Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham, N.H.), and Sean Benson (Canton) all found the end zone in the victory.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

(Photos, Video) Peabody Beats Leominster 42-20, Tanners 5-0, Shea Lynch Runs for a Pair of TDs, Tosses for 2 More; Link to Salem News Coverage

PEABODY – Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the first half to lead the Tanners (5-0) to a 42-20 win over Leominster (4-1) Friday night in a battle of Division 2 top-ten-ranked teams. Jayce Dooley also scored on a 65-yard pick six to give the Tanners a 35-0 lead before the Blue Devils got six with no time remaining in the first half.
PEABODY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Gloucester, MA
Peabody, MA
Sports
Marblehead, MA
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy