Read full article on original website
Related
waynetimes.com
Sodus Town Board takes the low road
They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
irondequoit.org
NOTICE OF PROPOSED LANDMARK DESIGNATION AND PUBLIC HEARINGTOWN OF IRONDEQUOIT
NOTICE OF PROPOSED LANDMARK DESIGNATION AND PUBLIC HEARING. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Irondequoit Historic Preservation Commission of the Town of Irondequoit, Monroe County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:30P.M. in the Broderick Room, Town Hall, 1280 Titus Avenue, to consider the following application for designation of a landmark:
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
URMC held prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
"Well, start with construction, engineers, construction companies, this place is going to be enormous."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
rochesterfirst.com
Extremely low water levels on St. Lawrence have forced the IJC to take action
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLR) will be reducing outflow through the Moses-Saunders dam this weekend to give boaters on Lake St. Lawrence an opportunity to remove their boats from the water. The lake has been hovering at record-low levels all summer, making...
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Senator Gillibrand announces some of $1 billion she fought to secure will help New Yorkers defray home energy costs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is expecting to see energy bills rise more than 40 percent this winter. Several state, and local leaders say there’s help out there, and announced millions of dollars in assistance for low income residents. News10NBC finds out just how much will be...
wxxinews.org
State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board leader
The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge
Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident in Yates County
YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
Home-growing medical marijuana now legal in New York State
For the first time, those who are certified, as well as their caregivers, can grow marijuana inside their own homes.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E threatening to shut off customers for uninspected meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The complaints about RG&E, its billing and customer service, continue to pour into the News10NBC newsroom and now it appears the utility is shutting off, or threatening to shut off customers who aren’t even behind on their bills. The gas meter for Ashley Brayer’s home...
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot and killed overnight on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are now investigating the city’s 66th homicide of the year. RPD was called to the parking lot of an apartment building on East Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.
localsyr.com
Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Motorsports riders face supply shortage while many illegal vehicles remain impounded by RPD
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ongoing nationwide labor shortage is reaching all aspects of business, even the world of motorsports. Riders are feeling the impact as the supply of parts struggles to keep up with demand. “Bikes are on backorder, oil and stuff like that is on back order also,"...
Comments / 0