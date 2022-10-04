ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Sodus Town Board takes the low road

They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
SODUS, NY
NOTICE OF PROPOSED LANDMARK DESIGNATION AND PUBLIC HEARINGTOWN OF IRONDEQUOIT

NOTICE OF PROPOSED LANDMARK DESIGNATION AND PUBLIC HEARING. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Irondequoit Historic Preservation Commission of the Town of Irondequoit, Monroe County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:30P.M. in the Broderick Room, Town Hall, 1280 Titus Avenue, to consider the following application for designation of a landmark:
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
ROCHESTER, NY
Irondequoit, NY
Irondequoit, NY
Government
State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board leader

The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge

Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
CASTILE, NY
Fatal car accident in Yates County

YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Man shot and killed overnight on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are now investigating the city’s 66th homicide of the year. RPD was called to the parking lot of an apartment building on East Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

