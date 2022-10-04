ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

ALERT Following North Korea ballistic missile, South Korean and US fighter jets are performing precision bombing drills

By AIRLIVE
 3 days ago
HumorMeThis
3d ago

We need to mass March into the White House and remove this clown before we end up in nuclear war. His reality is as skewed as hunters cracked out mind !!

Mr. Sarcasm
3d ago

if I were Japan I would launch missiles over North Korea these countries like Russia and China only respect a strong enemy to them let them know you have the means to destroy them as well and don't F with me.

Viele Giesta
3d ago

and if Trump was still in office right now we wouldn't be dealing with this right now not in any way shape or form

