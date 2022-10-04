Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
Two juveniles die in Carter County crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Recovery still continues in Breathitt County after deadly flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a long two months or so for Betty Noble of Lost Creek, but she said she is so grateful. “It’s been such a blessing to have all the people that came in and tried to help,” she said. The late...
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Williamson Daily News
State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated
ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
Thief held at gunpoint by retired teacher until police arrive
PRICHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wayne County man got more than he bargained for Monday upon finding himself being held at gunpoint after rummaging through the property of neighborhood residents. Reports from the WV Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirm the Monday, October 3, 2022 arrest of Roy D....
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/5/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Smith, 45, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 West Carter High School students killed in crash
UPDATE (2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): Kentucky State Police say the families of two juveniles killed in a car crash Tuesday night have been notified. Troopers say the victims were teenage boys, but will not be releasing their names or ages due to being underage. UPDATE (10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The two […]
q95fm.net
Floyd County Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
A woman out of Floyd County was arrested on Friday afternoon on drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. An officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 43-year-old Susan Rae Akers, of Harold, as she drove through Pikeville. The officer recognized her as she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. After...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 8/5/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on August 5, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
wkyufm.org
There’s a new plan for a prison in Letcher County, and public comment opens soon
The Bureau of Prisons has filed a new notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a new federal prison in Letcher County, Ky. It’s been three years since the Bureau of Prisons withdrew its original more than $500 million plan for a maximum security prison in Letcher County. That project had been in motion since 2005, heavily backed by Republican Hal Rogers, a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky who represents parts of eastern Kentucky. It would have been one of the most expensive prisons ever built in the country. The region’s representatives have pursued prison-building as a means of economic development; as the Ohio Valley ReSource previously reported, Rogers has worked to have three prisons built in his district. Like other American states, Kentucky has a higher incarceration rate per 100,000 people than any other country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
wymt.com
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
q95fm.net
One Person Injured Following Shooting In Harold Community
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. On Thursday, 09/29/2022 at approximately 11:20pm Sheriff’s deputies and troopers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the Harold community on Salem Church Road. After deputies arrived they learned that the individual that had possibly been shot left the area walking on foot. Deputies and troopers searched the area and later found the victim, 41 year old Kelsey Bradley.
Comments / 0