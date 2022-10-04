Residents have until tomorrow to vote on proposed community projects

PBGR Vote Week comes to a close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s not too late to weigh-in on how to spend $2 million dollars. Residents have until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 5 to join the thousands who have already voted for projects recommended by the public and finalized by the Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids (PBGR) Steering Committee.

Residents can vote for the final projects recommended specifically for each of Grand Rapids’ three wards at:

Voting results will determine which projects will be forwarded to the City Commission for funding approval. The proposed projects will be funded through the graduated dispersal of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across the City’s three wards. This graduated dispersal allows for investment based in part on the distribution of demographic and economic factors to help address historical disparities across the wards. The graduated ward distribution of funds includes: First Ward - $600,000, Second Ward -$400,000, and Third Ward - $1 million.

The final list of projects (by ward) and estimated cost can be found HERE.

In-person voting will also take place during a series of PBGR pop-up voting events created and curated by local creatives from Grand Rapids. These events will have DJs, performances, live art, and more. PBGR representatives will be present to help people access tablets to vote electronically as well. Dates and times for in-person voting along with enjoyment of the creative experience are as follows:

Remaining PBGR Pop Up Voting Events Schedule:

In-person voting is taking place at all Grand Rapids Public Library locations. PBGR representatives on site can help people access tablets to vote electronically. Dates and times for in-person voting at the Public Library are as follows:

Remaining On-Site Schedule: October 4 & 5

The PBGR Steering Committee includes: (First Ward) Mallory Patterson, Michael Scholten; (Second Ward) Doug Booth, Lisa Knight, Cailin Kelly; (Third Ward) Kristian Grant, LaKiya Thompson-Jenkins and Pastor Kenneth Hoskins.

The City of Grand Rapids' participatory budgeting initiative is a democratic process that allows residents the opportunity to help determine how public funds are spent. To learn more about the project, voting week, the steering committee, or sign up for the newsletter, please visit www.PBGR.org