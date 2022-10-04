ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Potato dig' generates almost 11,000 pounds to donate

CHEYENNE – Almost 11,000 pounds of potatoes have been harvested and put into bags to be donated to people in Wyoming who do not have enough food, it was just announced. This is some 3,000 more pounds than was collected in a similar manner last year .

The most recent gathering of this food took place on Sept. 24 at the University of Wyoming-affiliated Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, according to a Monday news release. In what is called a "potato dig," the food was donated to the Food Bank of Wyoming, that organization said.

"Potatoes are a great produce for a project like this, as their shelf life is longer than many other fresh produce items. Fresh, local produce is always favorable when feeding communities, as they provide higher nutritional value than processed foods," said the release.

The potatoes are "currently in Food Bank of Wyoming trucks, bound for distribution to partners and plates across Wyoming," the written statement said.

“We are so thankful for all the volunteers who came out to help bag potatoes and are thrilled to have surpassed our goal,” said Kali McCrackin Goodenough, the manager of the Cent$ible Nutrition Program. This program is also affiliated with UW.

"With higher inflation and fuel prices, many families are seeking food assistance for the first time, so these potatoes will be a welcome addition," said Rachel Bailey, the executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming, in the written statement.

Food banks throughout the state have been grappling with higher prices, making changes to their menus and other adjustments, it was previously reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and affiliated publications.

The online version of this report was updated with photos of last year's "potato dig" event.

