The Best Native Montana Plants For Your Home

I've been an apartment dweller for the better part of my life, and there's dos and don'ts when it comes to making the space inviting and comfortable (like WASH THE DISHES ALREADY...ugghhh.) Once your place is clean, you can inject some life into your home with some color, and the one of the best ways to do that is with some plants; be they shrubs, fruit-bearers, or decorative plants.
Mountain Journal

Citizen Groundswell Rises Up To Keep A Montana Lake Quaint

Utah outdoor adventure company, known for running ski resorts, seeks Forest Service permission to dramatically expand human footprint on Holland Lake. A few nights ago, my mom and dad attended a couple of packed public meetings. Hundreds of people turned out to send the US Forest Service a resolute message: don’t make a bad decision that would bring industrial-strength commercial eco-tourism to the shores of one of their favorite lakes in the region.
YIKES! What Does Montana Fear the Most?

It is the time of year when we all embrace the scary and macabre. It is the time of year when we embrace fear for enjoyment. Dressing up as spooky characters, decorating our homes to resemble haunted graveyards or something straight out of a horror movie. But, when it comes to REAL fear, what do Montanans fear the most? Is it grizzly bears? Is it the thought of Yellowstone erupting? Is it being overrun by a crazed religious cult? No! Montana's biggest fear is actually a little more classic than you would think.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana celebrates residents reaching 100 years of age

BUTTE, Mont. - Smiles, laughter and wondrous stories of Montana yore were all present at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte, as Montana's centenarians were celebrated for reaching 100 years of age. Tuesday, 32 of Montana's residents were recognized for hitting triple digits as part of the governor's "Rock...
So, What is Montana’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

I’ve made it this far into October without eating our entire stash of Halloween candy and that's BIG considering the amount of research I’ve endured to find this answer,. “What is Montana’s Favorite Halloween Candy?”. For years I have seen reports from National wholesaler Candystore.com about the...
NBCMontana

Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?

People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
yourbigsky.com

What is the drought status in Montana?

Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
Montana’s Only US-Made Flag Specialty Store Sadly Closes

Regardless of our political affiliation, most Montanans are quite patriotic. You don't have to look very far to see Old Glory flying proudly on houses, farms, ranches, and businesses of all sizes, in every community. Townsquare Media's Johnny V wrote about the tallest flagpole in the state (with video) when it was erected last fall on private property at an undisclosed location in northwest Montana. It's pretty awesome.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135

Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
