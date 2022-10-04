After Hurricane Ian, which jobs are lost to Southwest Florida? Which will come back sooner?. The destruction Hurricane Ian dealt to Southwest Florida in terms of lives, properties and jobs lost will resonate for years. The industries that have sustained this part of the state for generations — tourism and hospitality — will see big job losses in the immediate future. Storm-battered communities like Sanibel, Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Pine Island include some of the most attractive locales in the state that draw tourists and locals alike. They are home, too, for thousands of residents and employees of local businesses. More from the Miami Herald.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO