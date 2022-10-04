Read full article on original website
Friday's Daily Pulse
A week after Hurricane Ian stormed across Florida, farmers and ranchers continue waiting for flood waters to recede to get a full picture of the destruction to citrus groves and cattle operations. The storm killed at least 200 cows at a dairy farm in Myakka City, while beef cattle counts remain uncertain until herds can navigate back from swamps and hills where they went to ride out the storm. “About 42 percent of our Florida cow herd, our cattle population in the state was affected by this storm,” Florida Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Jim Handley said. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Friday's Afternoon Update
After Hurricane Ian, which jobs are lost to Southwest Florida? Which will come back sooner?. The destruction Hurricane Ian dealt to Southwest Florida in terms of lives, properties and jobs lost will resonate for years. The industries that have sustained this part of the state for generations — tourism and hospitality — will see big job losses in the immediate future. Storm-battered communities like Sanibel, Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Pine Island include some of the most attractive locales in the state that draw tourists and locals alike. They are home, too, for thousands of residents and employees of local businesses. More from the Miami Herald.
