bridgemi.com
Michigan’s housing crisis has spread to Alpena. How $100M can help.
Michigan is looking for feedback on spending $100 million in federal rescue funds on housing. The state is short 75,000 housing units, making affordability a top concern. Workforce housing is among the biggest voids in the state, as the housing shortage also affects employers. Tents are still up in the...
bridgemi.com
Michigan firm linked to election worker data breach; Detroit ends contract
LANSING — Detroit’s elections department is terminating its contract with a Michigan-based software firm whose owner is expected to face criminal charges in California related to a potential breach of poll worker data. In a statement provided to Bridge Michigan, Clerk Janice Winfrey said identifying information about Detroit...
