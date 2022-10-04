ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How good and versatile is the camera?

Have you checked YouTube? The reviews are starting to come out as well as camera comparisons. More posted everyday. There have been purported 'camera comparisons' for the 7/7 Pro vs other phones now for weeks, but it's far, far more likely than not that they aren't actually using using the 7/7 Pro (especially if they don't even show the physical phone (not just a stock or reused image) in the video). It's a really easy thing to fish for views by saying "Shot on a Pixel 7 Pro!"
UK Pixelers

I was very disappointed with my 6 Pro experience. ( Resulting in Google taking it back ) BUT I'm a firm believer that you can't pass comment on a device without owning it . So , hazel 7 pro 256Gb ordered. S22U on standby ready for trade-in in February. .
Upgrading to pixel 7 pro

That's kind of deceptive wording. If you have a 6pro 128gb model, they will give you 480.00. Yes, that is quite deceptive. I guess they're saying you can get *up to* $750 in trade-in value?. Today 07:08 AM. Like 1. 923. Today 07:10 AM. Like 1. 32. Today 07:32 AM.
Any way to disable or uninstall Samsung Messages?

Is there any way to disable or uninstall Samsung Messages? I'm not seeing anything. Am I missing something?. I use a text messaging app called PulseSMS. If I don't disable/uninstall the other text messaging apps, I end up getting duplicate or triplicate message notifications in Android Auto. I've taken care of Google Messages but Samsung Messages seems stuck.
Data to Mem Card

I Have a Samsung Galaxy Tab A and I have added a 64GB memory card, I added it when I purchased the tablet several years ago. I was rather surprised about 4 months ago when I got a warning that the 32GB ROM was full. After doing some checking I discovered that virtually no data has gone to the Mem Card. I have a number of books on the tablet and had set it so that they would be stored on the Mem Card but I can't see them on it. I also have a mapping app that uses a lot of storage and would like the data to go on the Mem Card but unfortunately not having much luck.
Any ways to block apps in my mobile phone?

I want to block the apps Facebook, Instagram, tiktok but enable messenger app. Is there any way I can achieve this. Whenever I open those apps, I can't get off of it easily. What I want is, once I setup, I should not be able to access those apps whatever I try.
background apps crash while screen is off

For the last several months whenever i turn the screen back on to use my tablet after not being on it for awhile a random android background app had crashed and I get the wait or end task message. it's different ones each time. i even factory reset it and it still does it. i don't know what is wrong. also it randomly starts playing my youtube playlists that is on pause too. or i hear tons of notifications from FB while i'm not even on it. i hear it in the other room. it's like i just turned the screen on and get hit with a lot of notifications and except i'm not even in the room with it. there is plenty of free storage space on the main storage.
Is it worth buying the Samsung Galaxy note 10 in 2022?

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Note10 forum for more specific traffic. It's a 3 year old phone, so unless you can find one for really cheap, I would go for a more current phone. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in...
Battery life

I have noticed mine takes a bit more of a hit to the battery when I'm doing only about an hour of workout mode each day. Otherwise, I am using a watch face that is fairly conservative on power consumption even with AOD. I am using a very simple watch...
