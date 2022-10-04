For the last several months whenever i turn the screen back on to use my tablet after not being on it for awhile a random android background app had crashed and I get the wait or end task message. it's different ones each time. i even factory reset it and it still does it. i don't know what is wrong. also it randomly starts playing my youtube playlists that is on pause too. or i hear tons of notifications from FB while i'm not even on it. i hear it in the other room. it's like i just turned the screen on and get hit with a lot of notifications and except i'm not even in the room with it. there is plenty of free storage space on the main storage.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO