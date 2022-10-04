Read full article on original website
Harrison Endycott WITB 2022 (September)
Harrison Endycott what’s in the bag accurate as of the Fortinet Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees @ 9) Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green Small Batch 60 6.5. 3-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Grey 9...
PGA Frisco: A GolfWRX first look with Gil Hanse and Beau Welling
PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, is the new home of PGA of America. The two courses on-site, Fields Ranch East and West, are original designs by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, respectfully, but they aren’t set to open for public play until the Spring of 2023. However, GolfWRX was given an opportunity to take an early look, play both courses, tour the facilities, and meet with the course architects ahead of the much-anticipated unveiling for the golf world.
Spencer Levin WITB 2022 (October)
Spencer Levin WITB accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade Burner TP (13 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Burner TP (17.5 degrees) Shaft: TaylorMade TP Re Ax 85. Irons: Wilson Staff (4-PW) Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50-10M), Titleist...
