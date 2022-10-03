ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Technology issues impacting local voting registrars

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s all hands on deck for voting registrars like Mark Coakley in Henrico County. “We want to make sure that your vote counts,” Coakley said. The county must quickly process over 5,126 registrations that just arrived from the state this week. “We’re working non-stop,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Officials: 4,200 Virginia unemployment claims ‘compromised’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”. The agency issued a brief news release Wednesday about the discovery that indicated some money had been misallocated.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia traffic deaths are back up again. Can road safety improvements help?

Transportation officials are spending millions on traffic infrastructure in Virginia in hopes of curbing an alarming increase in traffic fatalities from 2014 to 2021. In a rare move last month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to appropriate $672.4 million to accelerate road safety improvements across the state. In 2021, Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Amazon hiring for more than 1,400 jobs in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon is bringing thousands of jobs to Virginia for the upcoming holiday season. Amazon says 3,700 new full-time, seasonal, and part-time jobs will be offered across the commonwealth with 1,400 positions available in Richmond. This comes after Amazon announced it’s hiring 150,000 employees nationwide while increasing...
RICHMOND, VA
Computer issues causing delay in new voter registration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A computer glitch is causing a delay in processing thousands of new voter registrations in Virginia. The Virginia Public Access Project noticed a dip in registrations starting in June and reports network issues between the Department of Elections and DMV resulted in a backlog. Last week the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Short Pump mall seeking ‘open container’ license

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Short Pump Town Center in Henrico is looking to get an ‘open container’ license so shoppers can sip on an alcoholic beverage while they walk around the mall. Last week, the mall filed a request with Virginia ABC for a commercial lifestyle center license.
SHORT PUMP, VA
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
FREEMAN, VA
Lockdown lifted at VSU after reported shooting

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Police responded to a reported shooting at Virginia State University early Thursday morning. According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took off. The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police investigated. That lockdown has since...
ETTRICK, VA
VSU homecoming parade returns after two-year hiatus

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University’s annual homecoming parade returns after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams with 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey and Maryland.
ETTRICK, VA

