The cupboard wasn't exactly bare when Mike Elko took over the Duke Football program, but they had lost 17 of their 18 previous ACC games and were roundly considered one of the least successful teams on the Power Five level. The coaching job he and his staff have done to get a team floundered in a losing atmosphere to jump out to a 1-0 record in the ACC has talk of Elko being an early favorite for conference Coach of the Year, and deservedly so. But even a COY candidate will have issues dealing with the number of injuries Duke's team had leading up to and during their 23-20 overtime loss to Georgia Tech last night.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO