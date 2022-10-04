Read full article on original website
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
Postgame Podcast: No. 14 NC State survives FSU for 19-17 win
It wasn't pretty, but NC State was able to put away Florida State late for a 19-17 win to move to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. Michael and Cory take a look back on the nail-biting win over the Seminoles and the critical injuries in the second half.
Buck Stops Here: Morning After Edition - Miami
With the win over Miami, 27-24, North Carolina hit some significant benchmarks. It was their third road win in a row, after not winning away from home at all last season.
Mike Elko says guys are stepping up despite rash of injuries
The cupboard wasn't exactly bare when Mike Elko took over the Duke Football program, but they had lost 17 of their 18 previous ACC games and were roundly considered one of the least successful teams on the Power Five level. The coaching job he and his staff have done to get a team floundered in a losing atmosphere to jump out to a 1-0 record in the ACC has talk of Elko being an early favorite for conference Coach of the Year, and deservedly so. But even a COY candidate will have issues dealing with the number of injuries Duke's team had leading up to and during their 23-20 overtime loss to Georgia Tech last night.
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
The Day After: Didn't Break
The Day After podcasts are always interesting whether or not North Carolina wins the day-before game or not. Buck Sanders and Jason Staples join host Tommy Ashley to discuss another wild one for the Tar Heels in InsideCarolina.com's postgame analysis show. Carolina is 5-1. That’s the bottom line coming back from Miami Gardens, but as always, there are plenty of positives and negatives to take away from this one and the IC crew digs deep into those topics and more in this edition.
A closer look at how QB Tyler Van Dyke found his rhythm against North Carolina
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had his bounce back game against North Carolina on Saturday. After getting benched for a poor performance two weeks ago against Middle Tennessee State, Van Dyke put up big numbers against UNC, completing 42-of-57 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
