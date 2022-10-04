Can THC Products Help with a Hangover? Everything You Need to Know

This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media

Let’s face it, hangovers can get worse as we get older, and even leave us feeling absolutely useless the day after we’ve overindulged. Many of us have our own tried-and-true remedies for hangovers, whether they be taking a bunch of vitamins after a heavy night of drinking, or simply eating something greasy for breakfast the next day. But, one surprising way to address all of those awful next-day symptoms that you may not have known about is Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Yes, the same cannabinoid family that is responsible for getting us high can provide us with effects that help us feel less bogged down by things like headache, fatigue, brain fog and nausea. So, let’s look at some of the best THC products on the market that can help you after a night of partying. You can also use our code MENS25 for 25% off your order of these THC products to try out for your hangovers.

Buy THC Products for Hangovers Here

What Happens to Our Body During a Hangover

A hangover is the result of consuming excessive alcohol. Usually felt as soon as we wake up, it’s caused by the numerous negative effects that alcohol has on the body. A hangover is usually the result of a combination of factors, including dehydration, depletion of electrolytes, a drop in blood sugar, an irritated stomach lining, overexertion of the liver to metabolize the alcohol and inflammation. Together, all of these factors make us feel rough the next day, and in desperate need of relief.

Symptoms of a Hangover

Hangovers can cause a number of symptoms, depending on how much alcohol we’ve consumed, how hydrated we are and how our bodies simply respond to alcohol consumption. Some of the most common symptoms of a hangover include:

Excessive thirst and dehydration

Headache

Fatigue

Brain fog/difficulty concentrating

Nausea

Upset stomach

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

Anxiety

Increased heart rate

Tremors

Depression

Irritability

Hangovers, THC, and the Endocannabinoid System, Oh My!

When we’re hungover, we know that we need to start supporting our bodies in order to get rid of the symptoms as quickly as possible. It’s obvious to us that we need to rehydrate, rest and make sure that we don’t exert ourselves in any way. In addition to these general forms of self-care, there is something else we can do: support our endocannabinoid systems (ECS) by taking cannabinoids.

The endocannabinoid system is the vast self-regulating system within the body that consists of cannabinoid receptors capable of balancing physiological processes, in an effort to keep us in homeostasis. Cannabinoids, like those in the hemp plant, feed these cannabinoid receptors so that they may do their job.

So, what does this have to do with a hangover? Well, it’s safe to say that during a hangover, our body is clearly in a state of imbalance. Everything from our energy levels to our pain tolerance, and even our mood are totally out of whack. The endocannabinoid system, which has the job of regulating all of the above processes, therefore needs a little extra support to do its job more effectively to help us feel more balanced and replenished.

While THC cannabinoids are most frequently associated with getting us high, they’re more than just recreational ways to pass the time. THC products can support our endocannabinoid system thanks to their ability to attach to numerous cannabinoid receptors that affect how we feel.

THC Products to Try When You’re Hungover

Now, let’s take a look at some of the legal THC products on the market , which come from the hemp plant, that are uniquely capable of getting you back in shape after waking up with a hangover.

Courtesy Image

Binoid HHC Vape Cartridge

Vaping with a Binoid HHC Vape Cartridge can bring you into a state of blissful balance by blending HHC distillate with terpenes. Hexahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid that’s a lot like delta 9, offering a feeling of absolute ease in both body and mind. Choosing one of their sativa strains, like Hawaiian Sunrise, can give you a boost of energy and mood that counteracts the stress, irritability and fatigue you feel the next day.

Courtesy Image

Binoid THCV + Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge

Another great vape cart from Binoid is their THCV + Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge which offers impressive anti-inflammatory potential. These two cannabinoids can work together to alleviate that achy, stiff feeling that so many of us get after a night of drinking. We love the strain Candy Land, since it provides that added bonus of a mood-lifting effect.

Courtesy Image

Binoid Delta 9 Gummies and THC-O Gummies

Getting in some quality nutrients is one of the ways we can start recovering from a hangover more quickly, so it seems paradoxical that so often, the last thing we want to do when we’re hungover is eat. But, two gummies from Binoid can help: the Delta 9 Gummies and the THC-O Gummies . These gummies feature cannabinoids known for their ability to boost appetite and food cravings, while potentially alleviating nausea at the same time. Just remember, THC-O is 3x as intoxicating as delta-9, so choose the cannabinoid that’s right for you based on your tolerance level.

The THCO gummies have 25mg each gummy, while the Delta 9 gummies are 10mg of THC plus 50mg+ of CBD and other compounds. The Delta 9 gummies are best for a well rounded amazing experience, while the THCO is for those with a higher tolerance looking to laugh and have a good time.

Courtesy Image

Binoid THC-P Tincture

Our sleep can be extremely disrupted by drinking too much. Many of us are familiar with waking up frequently after we’ve been out partying, or even struggling to fall asleep due to the drastic shifts in our blood sugar that comes with alcohol consumption. But, Binoid’s THC-P Tincture can help. Tetrahydrocannabiphorol is around 30x as psychoactive as delta 9 THC, and can, more or less, knock us out for hours on end so that we get the sleep we need to support our bodies. We recommend dosing low and see how well it works for you.

Let These Natural Hemp Derivatives Help You Recover from a Hangover Faster

Binoid’s THC products are about so much more than getting high—in fact, all of these hemp-derived cannabinoids contain a plethora of properties that can directly improve how we feel when we’re dealing with a hangover. Check out these fantastic products above, along with Binoid’s full catalog , in order to build up your hangover recovery arsenal and alleviate those annoying side effects of a heavy night of drinking.

Overall, if you want to try THC for hangovers use MENS25 for 25% off your order of Binoid THC Products today.

Buy THC Products for Hangovers Here