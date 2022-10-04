LOS ANGELES — The long-awaited Metro K Line is opening to the public Friday, adding a seventh passenger rail line to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority system. When the switch is flipped, the line will connect the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and El Segundo with rail service for the first time since the 1950s. Here’s everything you need to know about the new K Line.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO