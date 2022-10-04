ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Man shot dead, another 1 wounded in Hawaiian Gardens shooting

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (CNS) — A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
Mater Dei QB's perfect record put to the test against Bosco

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The biggest game of the high school football season is finally here, as the No. 2-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs play host to the No. 1 team in the country in the St. John Bosco Braves. It’s a matchup that will feature over 70 players who boast at least one FBS offer, including Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown.
SANTA ANA, CA
Everything you need to know about Metro's new K Line

LOS ANGELES — The long-awaited Metro K Line is opening to the public Friday, adding a seventh passenger rail line to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority system. When the switch is flipped, the line will connect the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and El Segundo with rail service for the first time since the 1950s. Here’s everything you need to know about the new K Line.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 65. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

