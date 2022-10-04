Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Jackie Lacey says she did not know late husband would point gun at protesters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group...
spectrumnews1.com
LASD commander files latest retaliation suit over alleged inmate beating
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes.
spectrumnews1.com
Man shot dead, another 1 wounded in Hawaiian Gardens shooting
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (CNS) — A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach and Laguna Woods residents to decide on cannabis tax initiatives
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A couple of County cities weigh whether to adopt an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses if - or when - they come into their towns. Laguna Woods will ask voters in November to set the framework for taxing cannabis businesses if the city allows it in the future.
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA, Orange County gas prices record largest decreases since Aug. 6
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties recorded their largest decreases since Aug. 6 Friday, two days after rising to record highs. The Los Angeles County average price dropped 3.3 cents to $6.458 while the Orange...
spectrumnews1.com
Mater Dei QB's perfect record put to the test against Bosco
SANTA ANA, Calif. — The biggest game of the high school football season is finally here, as the No. 2-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs play host to the No. 1 team in the country in the St. John Bosco Braves. It’s a matchup that will feature over 70 players who boast at least one FBS offer, including Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County urges families to file for expanded child tax credit before Nov. 15
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
spectrumnews1.com
Everything you need to know about Metro's new K Line
LOS ANGELES — The long-awaited Metro K Line is opening to the public Friday, adding a seventh passenger rail line to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority system. When the switch is flipped, the line will connect the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and El Segundo with rail service for the first time since the 1950s. Here’s everything you need to know about the new K Line.
spectrumnews1.com
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 65
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 65. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los...
