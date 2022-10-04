Read full article on original website
EC students holding a “Fill the Bus” campaign for Hurricane Ian relief
St. Leon, IN — East Central High School students are doing their part to provide relief for the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. East Central Student Council is partnering with Trojan Exchange and other school clubs for a “Fill the Bus” campaign, which will end following Friday night’s home football game vs. Guerin Catholic.
New ISP troopers begin solo patrols
Versailles, IN — Two new Indiana State Police troopers assigned to the Versailles Post have begun solo patrols. Brian Weigel and Payton Utterback received their first assigned police cruisers this week. Both men are graduates of the 82nd ISP Recruit Academy. Weigel is a St. Leon native who graduated...
North Decatur Volleyball
The Lady Chargers Varsity Volleyball team ended their regular season Thursday evening with a BIG win over Union County! That win brought the team’s record to 25-4! Congrats to the girls for a great regular season and great way to set the tone for tournament time. Thursday’s game kept...
