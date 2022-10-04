NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of Victor Wembanyama standing next to Rudy Gobert goes viral
Victor Wembanyama even makes fellow giants look small in comparison. A mind-melting photo went viral on Thursday of the French basketball phenom Wembanyama standing next to countryman Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert stands 7-foot-1, but Wenbayama was clearly taller side-by-side. Here is the photo, per Dan Woike of...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Montrezl Harrell embarrassed himself against the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry
Robert Horry was known for his ability to make big shots, but, on one occasion, he did his work with a towel rather than a basketball. The post Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Billi Simmons Says Victor Wembanyama Is Better Prospect Than LeBron James, And The Best Center Prospect Since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Victor Wembanyama is arguably one of the most touted draft prospects of all time. The 7'4" French big man can do everything which an NBA team needs from a talented player in today's era. He can score, shoot, rebound, and defend as well. What else could a team need from an 18-year-old who is all set to enter the NBA Draft next season.
Yardbarker
Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka
One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News
Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
NBC Sports
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 6 underdogs with the best odds to win
We look for upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. And last week, the upsets were coming out of the ACC. Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins on Monday, then went to No. 24 Pitt as 21.5-point underdogs on Saturday and pulled off the stunner absolutely no one saw coming. Tech took home a 26-21 win.
Five star recruiting target unofficially visits UNC
The UNC basketball program hit the floor for a scrimmage on Friday night, hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event is the unofficial tipoff to the 2022-23 season. It gave fans their first look at the new roster as UNC looks to return to the Final Four and complete the job. But it also gave UNC the chance to impress recruits who were in attendance as well. And among them was five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The in-state recruit was one of three players in attendance joining target Elliott Cadeau and commit Drake Powell for the event as UNC is hoping to land a strong 2024 class: Elliot Cadeau, Jarin Stevenson, and Drake Powell will be in attendance tonight at Live Action With Carolina Basketball. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) October 7, 2022 The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward has a total of 6 offers in his recruitment with UNC, Georgetown, NC State, Missouri, Virginia, and Wake Forest. Florida State has also shown interest but has yet to offer. Stevenson is ranked No. 10 nationally, the No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Georgia back to No. 1 in Top 25, Alabama slips to No. 3
Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot from rival Alabama in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday.
Michigan falls in updated AP Poll ahead of Week 7
Michigan football handled its business in a 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon in at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. AP Poll voters are down on Michigan after the win to No. 5. Georgia takes back over at No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2. Alabama, Clemson and Michigan...
Not rushing top prospects to NHL is becoming a popular path
Cale Makar was impressed when 2021 top pick Owen Power went back to college for another season rather than jump immediately to the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. “It was a very mature decision by him,” Makar said. It also was out of the ordinary. Power was the first No. 1 pick not to play in the NHL immediately since Erik Johnson in 2006. But after Makar, the fourth pick in 2017, spent two extra seasons at UMass-Amherst and blossomed into arguably the best defenseman in hockey, it’s becoming a popular path for top prospects. Juraj Slafkovsky could be next after Montreal took the big Slovak winger first in the draft.
