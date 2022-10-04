Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced the launch of the Job Court Employer Engagement Survey. The launch of the Employer Engagement Survey is the next step in the rollout of Job Court, a prosecutorial diversion pilot program to give up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genesee, and Marquette Counties accused of low-level crimes an opportunity to obtain and maintain gainful employment. The Employer Engagement Survey is an online tool available for businesses and organizations in the three counties that are interested in hiring Job Court participants. Eligible participants will be matched with employers to work good paying jobs to learn transferable career skills and the opportunity to dismiss eligible charges after completing the program.

