Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters
We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson showdown ignites 'Bird vs. Magic in 1979' NBA Draft rivalry in the making
LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama. Get used to seeing those two names paired together, because it's going to be that way for a long, long time. We've seen plenty of draft class rivalries in the past, where two players become inseparable...
Top NBA bench players for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 best reserves
With the NBA season almost upon us, we ranked the top 30 starters at every position. Now, it's time to tackle the bench. A quick note before we begin: Coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 score, highlights: Victor Wembanyama shines in win; Scoot Henderson suffers knee injury
Victor Wembanyama once again showed why he is widely considered the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023, dominating Thursday's contest between the G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92 and leading the French club to a comeback win. Wembanyama had 36 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists...
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr
The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Teases 'Comeback Tour'
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to make his return to the field in just a few weeks, and he let everybody know on social media.
NFL・
Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole: Leaked video of Warriors fight released after incident downplayed by Stephen Curry, GM Bob Myers
The Warriors are dealing with a situation entering the 2022-23 season. Earlier this week, news broke that Draymond Green got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole in practice. The Athletic reported at the time that Green "forcefully struck" Poole and had to be "separated swiftly." The two are said...
Kevin Gausman injury update: Latest news on the Blue Jays starter ahead of AL Wild Card Series vs. Mariners
While the Blue Jays are gearing up for their AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners, the team is hoping to get one of its aces back in the rotation. Kevin Gausman's status for the start of the MLB playoffs is up in the air as he deals with a finger injury. He left his final regular-season start after three innings due to a cut on his right middle finger.
