How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92: Top NBA Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head

It's finally here. The 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, as 32 teams begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. It was quite the offseason in the NHL. Teams like the Senators and Red Wings made some strong acquisitions to their squads as they look to exit their respective rebuilds. The Blackhawks look to be jumping all aboard the Connor Bedard tank train. And of course, the perennial Cup contenders like the Oilers, Avalanche, Lightning and Hurricanes all made some tweaks to their personnel.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO