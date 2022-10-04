ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

NBC Sports

Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history

They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell among players on Twitter in awe of Scoot Henderson-Victor Wembanyama battle between G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92

All eyes were on Henderson, Nevada tonight as Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite took on Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92. The projected top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, gave fans a glimpse of the future with Henderson dropping 28 points 11-of-21 shooting, adding nine assists and four rebounds in the win, while Wembanyama did his thing with 37 points on 11-of-20 shooting and 7-of-11 from three, adding four rebounds and five blocks.
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
NBC Sports

Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player

It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed. Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?. That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry. In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was...
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go

By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
FOX Sports

A tough mental shift: EuroBasket star one week, NBA supporting role the next

EuroBasket has many upsides for NBA players who participate: It whips them into shape just ahead of NBA training camp; it tests them in the cauldron of high-stakes basketball rarely found outside the NBA playoffs; and it gives certain players a chance to star in a role that they might not always get in the world's most-talented league.
