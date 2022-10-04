Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history
They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
LeBron James explains why he wants to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas after he retires
LeBron James praised Las Vegas fans and hoped NBA commissioner Adam Silver would listen to his appeal to one day buy a Vegas expansion team.
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
ng-sportingnews.com
Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell among players on Twitter in awe of Scoot Henderson-Victor Wembanyama battle between G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92
All eyes were on Henderson, Nevada tonight as Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite took on Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92. The projected top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, gave fans a glimpse of the future with Henderson dropping 28 points 11-of-21 shooting, adding nine assists and four rebounds in the win, while Wembanyama did his thing with 37 points on 11-of-20 shooting and 7-of-11 from three, adding four rebounds and five blocks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Report: Jordan Poole's Changed Behavior Sparked Fight With Draymond Green
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had issues build up prior to altercation at Golden State Warriors practice
ESPN
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut
John Wall made his LA Clippers debut in a pre-season win over the Portland Trail Blazers
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
Spurs rookie goes viral for his look similar to 1 NBA legend
The vibe of one San Antonio Spurs rookie looks pretty darn familiar. Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been going viral during the first few days of training camp and the preseason for his interesting look. Sochan has his hair dyed pink and blue and wears the No. 10 — naturally inviting comparisons to Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
NBC Sports
Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player
It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed. Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?. That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry. In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How many championships do the Golden State Warriors have?
The question of the Golden State Warriors championships during their existence sounds simple but it’s tricky. This is because until
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go
By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
2 studs and 1 dud from Lakers preseason loss to Suns in Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers played the first of two preseason games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns to move to 0-2 in the preseason. The preseason win-loss record does not matter at all for LA as the team is instead looking to improve its operation before the 2022-23 season begins.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Scottie Barnes will make 'The Leap' for Raptors after borrowing from Kevin Durant's shotmaking bag in preseason
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Raptors forward Scottie Barnes takes the spotlight. Everyone should be excited to see what Scottie Barnes has in store...
New Lakers role player is already committing long-term to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had more roster turnover than any other team in the league. The only players that are still on the roster from the 2020 championship team are Anthony Davis and LeBron James even though the title was won less than two calendar years ago. Rob Pelinka...
FOX Sports
A tough mental shift: EuroBasket star one week, NBA supporting role the next
EuroBasket has many upsides for NBA players who participate: It whips them into shape just ahead of NBA training camp; it tests them in the cauldron of high-stakes basketball rarely found outside the NBA playoffs; and it gives certain players a chance to star in a role that they might not always get in the world's most-talented league.
Lebron James again pressures NBA on Las Vegas expansion and ownership of that potential franchise
Lebron James’ heart currently resides in Los Angles and his focus is on getting the Lakers a 17th championship, however,
Seattle wants an NBA team, but will the league play ball?
Seattle is hoping to become home to an NBA team again. The city has a new arena, and former AEG executive Tim Leiweke is leading the effort.
Comments / 0