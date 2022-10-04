Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Baker Mayfield: Carolina Panthers quarterback says criticism of him is 'completely fair'
The Panthers are currently 1-3 this season, with Mayfield leading statistically the worst-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging just 263.3 yards per game. The No 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was traded to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick after four seasons as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.
FOX Sports
Geno Smith's inspiring story; a breakout 49er: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
We are a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season, so let's take stock of a few of the most surprising early-season storylines. 1. Who had any idea Geno Smith had this in him? Well, the Seahawks. Though it might have sounded blasphemous to say aloud a month...
FOX Sports
Rams in a pressure cooker; Geno Smith's incredible start; Zach Wilson's weakness
Carolina tried to take a shortcut at the QB position under Matt Rhule. He believed he knew better than other NFL teams and coaches around the league. He never wanted to rebuild, teach a young QB or deal with growing pains and early losses. He wanted a shortcut. He wanted...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL QB Rankings Week 5: Jalen Hurts Enters Elite Conversation, Geno Smith Rises
Jalen Hurts is dominating the advanced metrics and his team is reaping the rewards. The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t just an undefeated team and atop the NFL standings, but they’re also dominant in the passing game, combining their offensive and defensive performance in the passing game to stand out from the rest of the NFC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
Comments / 0