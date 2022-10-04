Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Here’s How Ellen Pompeo May Leave The Current Season; Will She Leave The Series In General?
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 has officially begun, and with Ellen Pompeo’s reduced appearance, many want to know how she will exit this season. Thankfully, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed how would the fan-favorite character would leave. Pompeo’s limited appearance in Grey’s Anatomy has been the talk of the town....
